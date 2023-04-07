Home

Gumraah Movie Review: Aditya Roy Kapur’s Thadaam Remake is Old Wine Served in Same Old Bottle

Gumraah Movie Review: Aditya Roy Kapur-Mrunal Thakur’s noir thriller tries hard to create an engaging whodunnit with a predictable storyline.

There is a distinct difference between “suspense” and “surprise,” and yet many pictures continually confuse the two. – Alfred Hitchcock

Aditya Roy Kapur raised the bar with his acting prowess in The Night Manager making the second-best OTT debut of 2023 after Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi. Expectations were high from Mrunal Thakur as well after her intense performances in Jersey and Sita Ramam. There are a lot of bets on a suspense-thriller with a terrific supporting cast comprising Ronit Roy, Vedika Pinto, Ivan Rodrigues and others. Indian cinema has delivered classics such as Dhund, Teesri Manzil and Gumaam in the same genre. So, is Bhushan Kumar’s Thadam remake directed by Vardhan Ketkar worth your time? Does the Aditya-Mrunal starrer noir actioner create an engaging narrative despite being a remake? Read on to know if Gumraah is the perfect weekend watch.

ADITYA ROY KAPUR-MRUNAL THAKUR IN A NOIR-THRILLER ABOUT WHODUNNIT-LOOKALIKE

ACP Dhiren Yadav and Inspector Shivani Mathur begin their probe for a homicide case. Shivani, with her initial investigation interrogating eye-witnesses finds out an unknown person present at the crime scene. ACP Yadav recognizes the suspect as Arjun Bhatnagar, a civil engineer works at a Gurugram firm. Yadav has an age-old animosity with Arjun and is looking for the right evidence to frame Arjun. The police nab another petty criminal Ronnie, famous for pickpocketing and con jobs. Ronnie is Arjun’s lookalike and Yadav and Shivani are in a dilemma regarding the actual convict. How is Shivani going to resolve the mystery, the rest of the story unfolds the suspense.

GUMRAAH’S ONLY USP IS ITS TALENTED CAST AND THEIR PERFORMANCES

Aditya plays both Ronnie and Arjun with utmost artistic finesse. From a civilised, charming IITian, IIM pass out to the clever and aggressive criminal, the actor nails in both roles. Although, his performance stands nowhere closer to The Night Manager, but the actor carries the film on his shoulders. Mrunal yet again proves her ability to surrender to the director’s vision with ease. She is convincing as the righteous, no-nonsense cop and adapts to the mannerism of the character. Her scenes with both Aditya and Ronit showcase her brilliance and versatility. Ronit has essayed the ruthless, nasty cop earlier as well. However, throughout the film he keeps the audiences engaged with his screen presence. He steals the show with his wide range of artistry. Deepak Kalra as Chaddi makes his presence felt despite limited screen time and has perfect comic timings. He and Aditya bring comic relief in an otherwise serious mystery-thriller. Vedika as Aditya’s love interest does a decent job. She does show her confidence as an uninhibited actor but has limited screen presence like Deepak.

GUMRAAH AS A STORY LACKS SOUL AND INTENSITY

Gumraah, being a remake of the South thriller doesn’t change anything in the plot and narrative. We have earlier seen films with great storylines and talented actors getting lukewarm response from the audiences. Like Jersey, Vikram Vedha and Shehzada, Gumraah too makes the same blunder. The audiences consuming OTT content since pandemic expect a fresh treatment especially when they know about the original story. Vardhan Ketkar’s directorial has all the elements of an entertaining thriller yet it is too predictable. It is not just about being a remake but also similar scenes and situations used time and again in most detective stories. The unnecessary songs, party numbers make you lose interest in a film which highlights primarily on the whodunnit. Aditya and Vedika’s romance lacks depth and intensity. While portraying a mature couple one expects their traits to complement each other in order to justify the narrative. Despite the over imposed kissing scenes, there is no spark in their teenage, inspired love story. Aditya, Vedika, Vardhan and Maghizh Thirumeni try too hard to make the characters fall in love. Unfortunately, the love angle isn’t convincing either. The background score during the interrogation scenes is also one of the drawbacks. It proves that Indian cinema still has a long way to go. Loud music is not needed when the tension is already built up. It makes it difficult to follow what the witnesses are saying. The actors in Gumraah who save the day in this attempt to create a Sherlock Holmes meets Agatha Christie.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Because of a tried and tested story about whodunnit-lookalike, Gumraah is a disappointment. It is a one-time watch if you aren’t into binge-watching and are a movie buff irrespective of its content. But those having sky-high expectations from Aditya, Mrunal and Ronit, can give this one a miss. Gumraah is old-wine served in the same old bottle.

STARS: Two and half

For more updates on Gumraah review and box office, check out this space at India.com.

