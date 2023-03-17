Home

Guneet Monga Breaks Silence on Her Oscar Speech Being Cut by The Academy: ‘Extremely Disappointed’

Guneet Monga Breaks Silence on Her Oscar Speech: Guneet Monga is being hailed by movie buffs on her grand achievement at Oscars 2023. Her documentary short film The Elephant Whisperers has won India’s first Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards. It was nominated in the Best Documentary Short Film category. The Kartiki Gonslaves directorial is about the bond that develops between a couple and an orphaned baby elephant, Raghu, who was entrusted to their care. Guneet’s acceptance speech being cut-short has angered netizens. Now, the producer has finally broken silence about the same. She said that she was hurt as it was a proud moment for India.

GUNEET MONGA SAYS SHE WAS CUT WHEN HER ACCEPTNANCE SPEECH WAS CUT BY THE ACADEMY

Guneet, in an interaction with TOI said, “I am extremely disheartened that my speech was cut off. There was a shock on my face. I did not get a chance to deliver my Oscar speech. There was a shock on my face. I just wanted to say it’s India’s first Oscar in Indian production, which is such a huge thing. My heart started racing as I couldn’t have come so far and not be heard. Western media is pulling up The Academy that I did not get to speak. People are so offended that I did not get the chance to deliver my speech. There are videos and tweets online expressing disappointment that I couldn’t get to speak. This was India’s moment taken away from me. But then, I thought it’s okay, I’ll come back here and I will make sure I’m heard. I have got multiple opportunities to share my thought s and it’s heartening to receive all the love. So a little empathy can go a long way here.”

Apart from The Elephant Whisperers, RRR‘s Naatu Naatu also won the Oscar in the Best Original Song category.

