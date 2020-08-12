Janhvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl released today on Netflix. However, the film has become the latest target of piracy and has been leaked online for free HD downloading on piracy sites Tamilrockers, Telegram among others. The film is inspired by the life of Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena, and stars Janhvi in the titular role. Saxena entered the war zone during the 1999 Kargil War. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the cast also features Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza. Also Read - Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl Releases on Netflix: Here is All You Need to Know About Real Gunjan Saxena

In June, it was revealed that Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl would be ditching traditional theatrical release amid the Covid-19 crisis and opt for a direct-to-OTT release.

However, this is not the first time, the piracy website leaked a film or a show. Earlier, films and shows such as Dark, Rasbhari, Bulbbul, Paatal Lok, Aarya, Penguin, Gulabo Sitabo, Chintu Ka Birthday, Choked, Ratkanchal, Ghoomketu, Betaal, Illegal, Family Man, The Raikar Case, Hundred, Extraction, Hasmukh, Money Heist, The Lion King, Frozen 2 among others became the target of the piracy sites. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Looks Promising But Pankaj Tripathi Steals The Show in Trailer of Netflix Film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.