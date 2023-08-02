Home

Guns And Gulaabs Trailer: Rajkummar Rao-Dalqueer Salmaan’s Dark-Action-Comedy is a Blend of 90s Bollywood And Old-School Romance

Guns And Gulaabs Trailer: Rajkummar Rao-Dalqueer Salmaan's dark-action-comedy series is a blend of 90s Bollywood and old-school romance.

Guns & Gulaabs Trailer Launch: Rajkummar Rao is back-in-action with his noir-dramedy series Guns & Gulaabs directed by Raj & DK. The story set in the backdrop of a fictional cartel-town of Gulaabganj is all about 90s style action, dark humour, edge-of-the-seat thrills and old-school romance. The series showcases Rajkummar as a lovesick mechanic stuck into the chaotic clutches of underworld and violence. The movie also has the versatile Dulquer Salmaan playing a big-city cop who is probing an unprecedented opium deal. The show based on the 90s crime world blends the story of gang Lords with love, innocence, comedy and adventure. The colourful captions in the teaser and trailer seem a direct tribute to the classic blockbuster Sholay. While the visuals, characters and plot give you a glimpse of Anurag Kashyap and Quentin Tarantino films.

CHECK OUT GUNS & GULLABS VIRAL TRAILER:

GUNS & GULAABS IS ALL ABOUT ACTION, COMEDY, RETRO MUSIC AND 90S ROMANCE

The trailer starts with late actor Satish Kaushik being introduced as the crime Lord Ganchi and Adarsh Gourav portraying his son Chhota Ganchi who wants to make his father report. Dalqueer Salmaan plays a cop who is also a family man and a romantic at heart. Gulshan Deviah plays a fierce hitman Charcut Atmaram while Rakummar Rao essays the role of Paana Tipu, mechanic who delves into the world of crime and underworld amid love, emotions and many dramatic twists and turns. All characters engage in ruthless killings and chasing amid gunshots and ambition for power. The two-minutes, fifty seconds long trailer has retro music being played in the background. The trailer ends with announcement date of the dark-action-comedy series.

At the trailer launch in New Delhi, Lalit Hotel, Rajkummar Rao spoke about the diverse content in OTT platforms. He said, “I loved Kohrra on Netflix but sometimes it gets heavy. But with Guns & Gulaabs it is light-hearted. The series is meant for pure entertainment.”

Guns & Gulaabs is directed by Raj & DK and will be streaming on Netflix from August 18, 2023.

