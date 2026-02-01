  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Gunshots fired near Rohit Shettys Mumbai residence, police rushes to the spot - WATCH

Gunshots fired near Rohit Shetty’s Mumbai residence, police rushes to the spot – WATCH

Four shots were fired near filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence; police started a probe. Watch the video inside.

Published date india.com Published: February 1, 2026 6:16 AM IST
email india.com By Simran Keswani email india.com | Edited by Simran Keswani email india.com
Gunshots fired near Rohit Shetty’s Mumbai residence, police rushes to the spot - WATCH

Gunshots fired near Rohit Shetty’s Mumbai residence, police rushes to the spot – WATCH

About the Author

Simran Keswani

Simran Keswani

Simran Keswani is a multimedia producer, writer, and on-camera presenter at India.com, known for her vibrant interviewing style and impactful digital storytelling. She creates videos as well as writes ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.