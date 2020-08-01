Actor Kangana Ranaut heard gunshots nearby on late Friday night and she called the police to her home in Manali. The Manikarnika actor believes it is an attempt to intimate her after she ‘made comments on the chief minister’s son’. Speaking to Times of India, she revealed that she heard gunshots at 11.30 pm and asked her guard to check. She further said that when police arrived they suspected that someone must have to fire a gun to scare away bats from apple orchards. However, when she asked neighbours about it the next day, they denied doing it. Also Read - 'Gold Digger'! After Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Files FIR, Kangana Ranaut Takes Dig at Rhea Chakraborty

Kangana, who suspects it as a foul play, said, “I have heard the sound of a bullet and I think it was definitely a bullet, very intently fired twice, two shots with a gap of about eight seconds between them. And it was right opposite my room. So it seems like someone was behind the boundary walls, there’s a jungle and a water body there.” Also Read - Good Acting, a Solo Hit! Kangana Ranaut Gives Tips to Taapsee Pannu on How to Become 'A-Lister' Actor

“I do feel that, you know, because I have made a political comment on people who are known for their goondagardi. So this may have been a small-time alarming call for me that okay, you know, don’t talk like that about us or something like that… to me seems like that, because such an activity has never happened here before. And I have witnesses who have also heard it along with me”, she added. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: From Mahesh Bhatt to Kangana Ranaut, Mumbai Police Summon People For Further Investigation

She continued, “I think some local people may have been hired to come near my place, you know, it is not difficult to pay someone seven-eight thousand rupees here and assign them something like this. To do this to make a statement on the day I called out the chief minister’s son – I don’t think it was a coincidence. People are telling me that they will now make your life miserable in Mumbai. Well, I don’t have to be in Mumbai, they are doing it here also. Is there open goondagardi in this country? This is how Sushant must have been frightened. But I will continue to ask questions.”

The police will continue probing further and a team of officers will be checking all the vehicles and people coming in.