Guntur Kaaram Box Office Collection Day 6: Mahesh Babu's action drama headed towards the Rs 100 crore mark.

Guntur Kaaram Box Office Collection: In a remarkable feat of success, Mahesh Babu‘s latest Telugu film, Guntur Kaaram, has officially crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office. Despite experiencing a slight dip in collections on its sixth day, the big-budget action film continues to captivate audiences and make waves in the film industry. According to reports on Sacnilk.com, Guntur Kaaram managed to amass approximately Rs 7 crore nett on its sixth day in India. The film, which had an impressive opening with Rs 41.3 crore nett on Friday, has now accumulated an estimated total of Rs 100.95 crore in India.

The movie, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, revolves around the life of a local don and marks Mahesh Babu’s return to the silver screen after the 2022 release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Alongside the charismatic lead, the film features a stellar cast, including Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Sreeleela in pivotal roles.

The box office journey of Guntur Kaaram witnessed a strong start, with Saturday’s collections reaching Rs 13.55 crore nett, demonstrating the film’s widespread appeal. The positive momentum continued as the film maintained its steady performance, earning ₹14.05 crore on Sunday and Rs 14.1 crore on Monday. Despite a slight drop in figures on Tuesday with a business of Rs 10.95 crore, the overall success of the film remains undeniable.

Celebrating the movie’s success, Mahesh Babu recently hosted a festive gathering at his home on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. The event doubled as a success party for Guntur Kaaram, with Mahesh Babu sharing the joyous moment on Instagram. The image featured the actor alongside his wife Namrata Shirodkar, members of the film’s cast, producer Dil Raju and his wife Tejaswini, and Naga Vamsi.

Mahesh Babu captioned the photo, “Happy Sankranthi. Blockbuster celebrations… Guntur Kaaram,” further solidifying the film’s triumphant run at the box office and its place in the hearts of fans.

As Guntur Kaaram continues to dominate the box office, its success story serves as a testament to the power of compelling storytelling, stellar performances, and the enduring charisma of Mahesh Babu in the world of Indian cinema.

