Guntur Kaaram Full HD LEAKED For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz And Other Sites

Guntur Kaaram Movie Leaked Online For Free Download: Mahesh Babu's Gangster Drama has been leaked online for free in HD quality on day one of the film release. This may impact the box office numbers.

Guntur Kaaram Full HD LEAKED For Free Download Online: Mahesh Babu’s most awaited Telugu action movie Guntur Kaaram is finally released on January 12, 2024, Thursday. The makers have picked Sankranti 2024 to make Guntur Kaaram a big festival film. The action drama movie directed by Trivikram Srinivas, has been getting positive response from the audience. Mahesh Babu fans have been celebrating the movie in the theatres. Guntur Kaaram also features Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Rao Ramesh, Vennela Kishore and others. Mahesh Babu’s bold performance is also being appreciated by the moviegoers. However, there is sad news as Guntur Kaaram has been leaked online in HD quality on the day of its release. The film’s box office numbers might be affected by the sudden leak.

In Guntur Kaaram movie, Mahesh Babu takes on the role of the underworld don, entangled in a passionate love story with Sreeleela, a journalist determined to unveil the city’s illicit activities. The film weaves together elements of romance, action, and justice.

List of Piracy-Based Websites Where Guntur Kaaram Movie Has Been Leaked:

Guntur Kaaram movie has been leaked online for free download on websites like Isaimini, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Kuttymovies, Tamilrockers, Filmywap, Pagalworld, Filmymeet, 7starhd, Vegamovies and Moviesflix.

Guntur Kaaram movie 2024 has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including Movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has been leaked on day one of its release. There are several films like Merry Christmas, Dunki, Salaar, Animal, Tiger 3, 12th Fail, UT69, Aarya 3, Koffee With Karan Season 8, Tejas, Ghost, Tiger Nageswara Rao, Bhagavanth Kesari, Ganapath, Leo, Dhak Dhak Fukrey 3, The Vaccine War, The Great Indian Family, Sukhee, Mark Antony, The Nun II, Jawan, Gadar 2, Kushi, Dream Girl 2, Jailer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Oppenheimer, Barbie, Carry on Jatta 3, Barbie, Lust Stories 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Never Have I Ever, The Kerala Story, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Ponniyin Selvan-2, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Pathaan which were earlier leaked online this year.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).

