Home

Entertainment

Guntur Kaaram: Mahesh Babu Breaks Silence on His Controversial ‘Beedi’ Scene in Action Drama

Guntur Kaaram: Mahesh Babu Breaks Silence on His Controversial ‘Beedi’ Scene in Action Drama

Mahesh Babu revealed that smoking beedi for 'Guntur Kaaram' gave him migraine. THIS is how the director helped the star

Guntur Kaaram: Mahesh Babu Breaks Silence on His Controversial 'Beedi' Scene in Action Drama

Mahesh Babu recently shared details about the smoking scenes he filmed for his most recent movie, ‘Guntur Kaaram.’ He, who played a rowdy don in the film, made it clear that he does not support smoking. The South superstar disclosed that he first had migraines after smoking ‘beedi’ for the movie in an interview with Haarika and Hassine Creations, who supported the movie. He said, “I don’t smoke and won’t encourage smoking as well. It was an ayurvedic beedi that was made of clove leaves. Initially, they gave me a real beedi and I got migraine. I went and told Trivikram (Srinivas) and he was thinking about what to do.”

Trending Now

Director Trivikram Srinivas did his research for Mahesh and got an ‘ayurvedic beedi.’ The actor revealed that it tasted like mint and was made of clove leaves. He added, “Then he researched and got me this ayurvedic beedi, which I found nice. It was made of clove leaves and had a mint flavour. There was no tobacco in it (sic).”

You may like to read

Mahesh Babu recently welcomed the Guntur Kaaram team at his house on Sankranti, turning the joyous event into a success party. Mahesh Babu posted a picture from the celebration to Instagram. He appeared in it alongside his spouse Namrata Shirodkar and the whole cast of the movie, which also includes Naga Vamsi, Meenakshi Chaudhary, producer Dil Raju, and his wife Tejaswini.

Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram Success Bash:

Mahesh Babu plays the lead in ‘Guntur Kaaram,’ a commercial entertainment written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas. This is his first film appearance since ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata,’ which was released in 2022. In addition to Babu, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Sreeleela play important parts in the movie. S Thaman is the composer of the music. The action drama hit the theatres alongside Merry Christmas and HanuMan on January 12, 2024. Guntur Kaaram, which is produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations, has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and PS Vinod, editing by Naveen Nooli, and music by Thaman.

The late Telugu actor Krishna’s son, Mahesh Babu, began his career as a young performer with his father in the 1989 film Poratam. He has also contributed to several films directed by his father, including Bazaar Rowdy and Sankharavam.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.