Guntur Kaaram OTT: Mahesh Babu’s Rs 124 Crore Film to Release on THIS Date

Guntur Kaaram OTT: Mahesh Babu's action drama Guntur Kaaram will finally be released on OTT after its theatrical release on January 12. The film clashed with HanuMan, Merry Christmas and Captain Miller in theatres.

Guntur Kaaram OTT: Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas and starring Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela, will be available online this week. Aside from the Tamil-dubbed Captain Miller and Ayalaan, the picture clashed with HanuMan, Saindhav, and Naa Saami Ranga when it was released in theatres on January 12 in honour of Sankranthi. Despite its several releases, the movie fared well at the box office and is still doing well in Andhra Pradesh as opposed to Telangana and elsewhere. According to Sacnilk.com, the movie made about Rs 124.82 crore net in India in 23 days. Additionally, the movie earned about Rs 177.67 crore globally. Here is where and when you may see it in the near future:

When And Where to Watch Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram?

Valentine’s Week will see the OTT release of Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Karam. Netflix will stream Mahesh Babu’s film in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. On February 9, 2024, you may watch it on this over-the-top platform. The official handle of Netflix India shared the update on social media. The caption read, “It is about to get very hot in here because Rowdy Ramana is here and he is on fire 🥵🔥 Guntur Kaaram, coming to Netflix on 9 February in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. #GunturKaaramOnNetflix (sic).

Guntur Kaaram OTT Release Date:

After Khaleja and Athadu, Guntur Kaaram is Trivikram and Mahesh Babu’s third picture together. The movie opened to a mixed reception, but by Sankranthi, business steadily increased. The movie is about a businessman from Guntur named Ramana (Mahesh), who is a rascal guy who lives apart from his mother Ramya Krishnan, a future politician. He struggles against his grandpa Prakash Raj’s request for him to sever all contact with his mother and goes in search of the reason behind her 25-year abandonment.

Additionally, another South Indian film will be available on OTT on the same day. The Dhanush-starring film is about to make its OTT debut following a triumphant run in theatres.

