Guntur Kaaram Twitter Review Mahesh Babu Brightens Up Sankranti 2024 With Massiest Performance - Check Reactions

Guntur Kaaram Twitter Review: Mahesh Babu’s most anticipated movie Guntur Kaaram has been released today, January 12, 2024, in Telugu language. The action drama film directed by Trivikram Srinivas, also features Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Rao Ramesh, Vennela Kishore and others. The film has been released on the occasion of Sankranti 2024, which falls on Monday, January 15. Guntur Karam‘s first day first show is over and fans have been celebrating the film in the theatres. There is a positive response and critics love Mahesh Babu‘s energetic performance in this raw avatar.

In Gantur Kaaram, Mahesh Babu plays the king of the underworld who deeply falls in love with a journalist Sreeleela working to expose the illegal activities in the city. There’s romance, action, and justice in the movie.

Mahesh Babu’s Performance: Applauded for his charismatic portrayal of Guntur Karam, a Robin Hood-esque character, Mahesh Babu is receiving praise for his compelling action sequences and emotionally charged scenes.

Trivikram Srinivas’s Direction: Trivikram’s directorial finesse shines through, with his signature trademark and he gave witty dialogues that resonating well with viewers. The seamless integration of action, romance, and social commentary in his storytelling approach is sparking discussions and adding to the overall appeal of the film.

Guntur Kaaram Twitter (X) Reactions:

Here’s what netizens have to say on X (Twitter) about Guntur Kaaram. One of the users wrote, “Completed Second Half!! Massy Emotional Drive…. Climax lo Babu Acting. It’s a One Man Show!!”. Another viewer said, “Witness the Reigning Super Mahesh Babu like never before, delivering his massiest performance on the big screens!”

The third user said, “A complete masala entertainer that rides on Mahesh Babu’s charm. A must watch!”

One of the critics wrote, “Hearing some great reviews for #GunturKaaram. @urstrulyMahesh sir back to some crazy comedy and mass avatar. Sankranthi Diwali laaga start ayindi ayite. #Trivikram sir congratulations. Happy Sankranthi to you all @MaheshBabu_FC #MaheshBabu #BlockbusterGunturKaaram”.

Completed Second Half!!❤️

Massy Emotional Drive….

Climax lo Babu Acting It’s a One Man Show!! Babu Thappa Cinema lo Evaru Kanapadru… Special Thnx to Manoj Paramahamsa!!❤️❤️

Visuals Mamulga levu#GunturKaaramReview#BlockbusterGunturKaaram pic.twitter.com/1cFmq5JWrn — Vajrang ️ (@UrsVajrang) January 12, 2024

One word #GunturKaaramReview

Babu one man show

I repeat Babu one man show only New movie same Story : Babu laagestadu ‍♂️#GunturKaaram #MaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/4iuRp9XaNn — Niikill_Kumar⚪ (@niikill_kumar) January 12, 2024

#GunturKaaram Early Premieres Talk : It’s the Mahesh Babu’s show all the way.. His stylish looks, dialogue delivery, emotions and action everything worked big time.. GunturKaaram is a good family entertainer. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 12, 2024

Watch this space for more updates on Guntur Kaaram.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.