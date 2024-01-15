Home

Guntur Kaaram vs. HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 3 Clash Sees Both Films Soaring to New Heights - Check Detailed Report

2024 saw a growth in the box office with back-to-back movie releases. The battle at the box office between two much-anticipated movies, Guntur Kaaram and HanuMan, has been nothing short of a spectacle, with both films making waves and drawing audiences in droves. Mahesh Babu-starrer Guntur Kaaram kicked off its cinematic journey with a bang, amassing a staggering Rs 41.30 crore on its opening day, setting the tone for a potentially record-breaking run. The film, which had a slight dip on its first Saturday, bounced back on its first Sunday, pulling in an estimated Rs 14.25 crore. This resurgence brought the total domestic box office collection for Guntur Kaaram to an impressive Rs 69.10 crore as of Sunday, according to the film trade portal Sacnilk.

Guntur Kaaram 3 Days Box Office Collection

Day India Net Collection Day 1 [1st Friday] Rs 41.3 Cr Day 2 [1st Saturday] Rs 13.55 Cr Day 3 [1st Sunday] Rs 14.25 Cr * early estimates Total Rs 69.10 Cr

On the other side of the cinematic spectrum, Teja Sajja’s superhero venture, HanuMan, soared to new heights over the weekend. Beginning with a commendable Rs 4.15 crore on Thursday, the film’s collection gained momentum with Rs 8.05 crore on its first Friday and a substantial Rs 12.45 crore on its first Saturday. The superhero flick reached its zenith on Sunday, amassing around Rs 15.50 crore across its Hindi and Telugu shows. As a result, HanuMan crossed the Rs 40 crore mark, securing a total box office business of approximately Rs 40.15 crore in India.

HanuMan 3 Days Box Office Collection

Day India Net Collection Day 0 [ Thursday] Rs 4.15 Cr [Te: 4.15 Cr ] Day 1 [1st Friday] Rs 8.05 Cr [Te: 5.89 Cr ; Hi: 2.1 Cr; Ta: 0.03 Cr; Ka: 0.02 Cr; Mal: 0.01 Cr] Day 2 [1st Saturday] Rs 12.45 Cr [Te: 8.41 Cr ; Hi: 3.9 Cr; Ta: 0.06 Cr; Ka: 0.06 Cr; Mal: 0.02 Cr] Day 3 [1st Sunday] Rs 16 Cr [Te: 10 Cr ; Hi: 6 Cr] * rough data Total Rs 40.65 Cr [Te: 28.45 Cr ; Hi: 12 Cr; Ta: 0.09 Cr; Ka: 0.08 Cr; Mal: 0.03 Cr]

The clash between the two films has been a spectacle for cinephiles, showcasing the diverse tastes of the Indian audience. While Guntur Kaaram flaunts the star power of Mahesh Babu and an engaging storyline, HanuMan relies on the charm of Teja Sajja and the allure of superhero escapades. The box office duel has not only stirred excitement among fans but has also become a talking point in the industry, with trade analysts closely monitoring the trajectory of both films.

At the worldwide box office, Guntur Kaaram and HanuMan have logged in strong numbers so far. As of Sunday, HanuMan is racing $2.5 million at the North America box office, according to the film’s distributor Nirvana Cinemas. Nirvana Cinemas said in a post on X: “Hanu Man racing towards historic $2.5 million. $2.4 million and counting. A mega blockbuster!”

On the other hand, Guntur Kaaram emerged as a Sankranthi blockbuster and made Rs 127 crore in terms of gross worldwide box office collections.

As the week progresses, the fate of Guntur Kaaram and HanuMan at the box office remains uncertain. Will Mahesh Babu’s film continue its triumphant march, surpassing the coveted Rs 100 crore mark, or will Teja Sajja’s superhero flick soar to greater heights, capturing the hearts of audiences across the nation?

