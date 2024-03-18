Home

Gurdas Maan Meets Sidhu Moosewala’s Younger Brother And Parents: ‘They Have Found Solace’

After Sidhu Moosewala's younger brother was born, popular Punjabi artist Gurdas Maan visited his residence to give blessings to the family.

Punjabi superstar Gurdas Maan visited the late Sidhu Moosewala’s residence to meet and congratulate the parents of the newborn (young brother of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu). Gurdas Maan felt emotional after meeting the youngest member of the Sidhu family. While speaking to the media agencies, Maan said, “Today is a significant day filled with joy. The family is overjoyed. Sidhu Moosewala’s parents have found solace in this child to carry on. I pray to God that the parents and the child always remain healthy. Sidhu’s fans are also very happy today”.

On Sunday morning, Sidhu Moosewala‘s father Balkaur Singh shared good news on his official Instagram account where he posted a photo of him with his newborn son. The pic shows Balkaur holding his baby and sitting next to elder son Sidhu Moosewala’s photo frame. The caption read, “With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubhdeep, The almighty has given us Shubdeep’s younger brother in our lap. With the blessings of Waheguru, the family is healthy and thankful to all the well-wishers for their immense love.”

Mother of Sidhu Moosewala Charan Kaur gave birth to the baby boy through IVF. According to reports, Charan Kaur is 58 and Balkaur is 60.

Sidhu Moosewala was killed on May 29, 2022, when he was fatally shot by assailants while in his car in Jawaharke village of Mansa district. The news sent shockwaves through the music community and among his legion of fans, particularly the youth.

Moosewala’s popularity stemmed from his unique talent for composing and producing his own songs, making him a standout figure in the music scene. Known for his wealth as well as his musical prowess, Moosewala’s sudden and untimely death left a void in the industry. Despite his passing, Moosewala’s legacy continues to thrive through his posthumously released songs, which have garnered millions of views.

