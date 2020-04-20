Bend It Like Beckham director Gurinder Chadha’s aunt lost her life due to coronavirus complications. Taking to social media, she announced the sad news and wrote an emotional post where she revealed that no one from the family could be with her aunt during her last moments. She also said that she was her dad’s little sister and doted on her. Also Read - Liquor Tycoon Vijay Mallya Loses Appeal Against His Extradition in UK High Court

Taking to Instagram, she shared picture of her aunt with her family members. The post reads, “Today we said goodbye to my dearest bhuaji /aunt from #covi̇d19 complications. She was my dads little sister She is the aunt sitting down in these final pictures from #viceroyshouse and doted on me. She survived the Partiton of India and sadly for us, her family no one could be with her in person in her final moments 😢 BUT two nurses in the Surrey hospital held her hand, FaceTimed her children who all chanted Sikh prayers during which her soul departed. God bless the #nhsheroes who made my dear aunts passing humane.” (sic) Also Read - Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Secretariats Resume Work Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Check out the post here:



Meanwhile, Gurinder is an NRI filmmaker who marked her directorial debut with 1993 film ‘Bhaji on the Beach’. She also directed films such as Bride and Prejudice, Angus, Thongs And Perfect Snogging among others.

On a related note, India has witnessed biggest single-day spike in the coronavirus patients on Monday. In the last 24-hours, there have been 1,553 cases and 36 deaths. The total confirmed cases reached 17,265 and the death toll soared to 543. The central government has announced the nationwide lockdown till May 3.