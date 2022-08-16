Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee Expecting Second Baby: Congratulations are in order for TV couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, who were recently blessed with a baby girl, Lianna. The couple is all set to embrace parenthood again for the second time just four months after welcoming first baby. Both Gurmeet and his wife jointly shared the adorable pregnancy announcement post on social media. Debina took to social media account to share an adorable picture with husband Gurmeet and her daughter, she can be seen holding sonography images of their to-be born baby. In the caption she wrote: Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that…this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us.Also Read - Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee Share First Full Pic Of Their Daughter Lianna- See Adorable Post

Debina Bonnerjee- Gurmeet Choudhary Announce Pregnancy

Debina Bonnerjee- Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their first child, baby girl Lianna in April and yesterday (August 15) her rice eating ceremony was held. And now the couple is all set to embrace parenthood again. Soon as they shared the good news with fans, several celebrities, as well as fans, congratulated the couple. Tassnim Nerurkar wrote, “This is such amazing news….. congratulations guys.” Tanvi Thakkar commented, “Omg congratulations.” Tina Datta said, “Wooahhh.” Rashami Desai and Yuvika Chaudhary said, “Wow Congratulations.” A fan said, “Wuhooo… This is such awesome news..wow… congratulations Guru n Debbi.” Another person wrote, “Ohhhh…2little baby..omg.”

The Ramayan fame actress Debina Bonnerjee had recently opened up about the complications she faced during her first baby in an interview with Bombay Times. Debina revealed her desire to embrace parenthood five years ago. She said, “The fight to become a mother lasted five years. I failed five times during the process, which included three IUIs and two IVFs. I also tried alternative therapies, like acupuncture and flower therapy. I would cry all the time because I held myself responsible for the failure.”