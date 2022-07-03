TV couple Gurmeet Chaudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, who welcomed their first child, daughter Lianna, earlier this year in April finally revealed the baby’s face on social media. The duo welcomed their baby girl on April 3, 2022, since then both Debina and Gurmeet use to share their lil Lianna’s adorable pics and videos but the couple never really revealed their daughter’s face. However on Sunday the celebrity couple finally shared a fully frame of their little angel and the picture is just too cute for words.Also Read - Cost of IVF, Hysteroscopy, And Other Infertility Treatments: Debina Bonnerjee Explains What it Takes For a Woman to Conceive Medically

Both Gurmeet and Debina shared an adorable collaboration post on Instagram on Sunday (July 3), in which they were seen embracing their newborn baby Lianna while kissing on her forehead.

Debina and Gurmeet both captioned the post "Introducing lianna… our heart united into one. Our hearts are so full – knowing that we are part of a beautiful community of such genuine people.. who prayed for her and waited and longed to see her face."

Meet Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee’s daughter Lianna

Soon as the couple shared the adorable pic, fans and many of their television friends commented on the post. Kishwer wrote “cuteness ”, Poppy Jabbal wrote “So cute”, even Karan Singh Chhabra commented, “She s clearly Got the best of genes ! Bohot sara pyar from chachu”.Anita Hassanandani, and Munmun Dutta, also showered their love in the comments.

Check out some of the celebs’ reaction on Gurmeet-Debina’s post:

Meanwhile, fans are also gushing over the lil baby’s cuteness, one of the fans wrote “Most beautiful and most sweet family forever”, another fan commented “Wow maşalah so beautiful” and one more person wrote “Most beautiful girl in world”.