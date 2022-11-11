Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee Welcome Baby Girl Again: ‘Baby Has Come Sooner Than Due’ – Check Post

Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee Welcome Baby Girl AGAIN: Congratulations are in order for actors and couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee! The popular TV couple welcomes a little girl again on Friday. They announced the good news through a special Instagram post where the new mommy held pink balloons and the father Gurmeet planted a kiss on her forehead. The Khamoshiyan actor captioned the post, “Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love 💕🙏.”

Close friends and fans showered immense love on the announcement post.

Big congratulations to Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee!