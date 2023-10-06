Home

Entertainment

Gurmeet Choudhary Gives CPR to Man Who Faints on Street, Netizens Say, ‘Humanity is Still Alive’

Gurmeet Choudhary Gives CPR to Man Who Faints on Street, Netizens Say, ‘Humanity is Still Alive’

Gurmeet Choudhary was hailed by netizens after he recently gave CPR to a man who fainted on the street.

Gurmeet Choudhary Gives CPR to Man Who Faints on Street, Netizens Say, 'Humanity is Still Alive'

Gurmeet Choudhary Gives CPR to Man Who Collapses on Street: Gurmeet Choudhary recently won over the internet with his humanitarian gesture. The actor was seen giving CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) to a man who fainted on the street. Gurmeet came forward in trying to help the man regain consciousness after he suddenly collapsed on the road. The viral video of the actor was lauded by netizens. It was later reported that the person was sent to the hospital for treatment. There are no further details of his health condition. Gurmeet is known for playing crucial roles in both films and television series.

Trending Now

GURMEET CHOUDHARY’S VIDEO OF GIVING CPR TO UNCONSCIOUS MAN GOES VIRAL:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

You may like to read

GUMREET CHOUDHARY HAILED BY NETIZENS FOR HIS HUMANITARIAN GESTURE

In the viral clip, Gurmeet is seen wearing a black t-shirt and military jeans paired with a black cap. The actor is seen giving CPR to the unconscious man by taking the required gaps in between. Paparazzo Manav Mangalani posted the viral video and captioned it as, “Actor Gurmeet Choudhary is all heart as he gives CPR to a man who fainted on the streets of Mumbai, he was later taken to a hospital nearby, wishing him a speedy recovery #onelife #takecare #helptheneedy ❤️🙏”. A netizen commented, “Ideally CPR given should be Uninterrupted and with 30 Compression: 2 Breaths. And to continue till the time AED ( Defibrillator Arrives ) or patient gains Consciousness or Stable Pulse and Heart Rate.

But Whatever he had done is commendable. Doing it all by himself. We need more people like him. And I think everyone should and must be well verse with Basic CPR steps with so many increasing number of Cardiac Arrest Cases increasing day by day. Yet again a very well done Job ❤️”. Another user wrote, “Good hero real hero 😍😍😍😍😍😍”. A fan commented, “Insaniyat aaj bhi zinda hai 👏👏”.

Gurmeet portrayed Lord Ram in Anand Sagar’s Ramayan. He made his Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s Khamoshiyan.

Good news! is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!



For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES