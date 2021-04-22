Mumbai: Gurmeet Choudhary shot to fame following her performance in television shows like Ramayan, Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi and Punar Vivah. He was also a part of several reality shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Nach Baliye and Khatron Ke Khiladi. It was then in 2015 that television’s Shri Ram ventured into films with musical hit Khamoshiyan. And now, he has stepped into OTT as well with the movie – The Wife. Directed by Sarmad Khan, The Wife is a horror drama in which Gurmeet Choudhary portrays someone who does not believe in paranormal activities. From television to Bollywood, the 37 years old actor has come a long way and it is undoubtedly his hard work and determination which keeps him high on the ladder of success. Also Read - Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee's Love Story in Valentine's Day Special Video

But what does it mean to be an actor for him? Can only good looking people become an actor? Here’s what Gurmeet has to say. In an exclusive conversation with India.com, Gurmeet opened up about the same and said that there are no criteria to be a hero. He mentioned that while fitness and physique are important, other factors including the script cannot be ruled out. ”There is no rule to be a hero. Six-pack abs are not criteria. A person with only six-pack abs cannot use it as a plus point cannot become a hero. It all depends on the story and genre of a movie. A lot of it also depends on your script, character and your role in the movie. Six-pack abs might be important for a film like Bahubali. These physical features are important only if your character demand,” he said. The actor further added that ”It is more important to be physically and mentally fit.” The Wife actor also said that such physical features may become important only if a movie is to attract youngsters. Also Read - Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee Test COVID-19 Positive, Couple Under Home Isolation

However, Gurmeet also stressed the importance of workout and fitness and said that it helps is providing quality work. He further stressed the importance of working out or exercising at least 30 minutes a day.

During the conversation, The Wife actor also talked about Geet 2.0 and said even though there is no play for the same as of now, but he would love to be a part of the show again.