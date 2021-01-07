Singer Guru Randhawa is all set to share screen space with Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi for a music video. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Guru shared a picture of himself and Sanjana as he announced the collaboration. In the picture, while Guru looks dapper in a black pathani suit, Sanjana looks stunning in orange ethnic wear teamed up with a pair of jhumkas and maang tikka. Also Read - Sussanne Khan’s Clarification on Her Arrest And Mumbai Party Raid: Speculation is Completely Incorrect

He captioned the photo, "New Year, NEW SONG with @sanjanasanghi96."

Sanjana too shared a similar picture and captioned it, "Kicking off the new year with a new song alongside my fave @gururandhawa".

Earlier, Guru posted a picture where he and Sanjana can be seen holding hands and dancing. He wrote alongside the picture, “New Year , New Beginnings.” The photo even sparked engagement rumours and fans did not take time to congratulate him.

Meanwhile, Sanjana Sanghi made her debut in Bollywood with Dil Bechara co-starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She featured in small roles in films such as Rockstar, Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns.

