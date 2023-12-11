Home

Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar, as well as the gutka firms, have received a warning from the Center about alleged misleading ads.

Gutka Ad Controversy EXPLAINED: Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn And Akshay Kumar Land in Trouble...Again

Gutka Ad Controversy EXPLAINED: Notices have been sent to Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn for their roles in the tobacco advertisement for Vimal. A petition raised by advocate Motilal Yadav expressed worries regarding Bollywood stars and Padma Awardees endorsing potentially unhealthy items through their endorsements. The actors and pan masala firms that promote gutka have received a notice from Judge Rajesh Singh Chauhan of the Allahabad High Court’s Lucknow bench.

Now Akshay Kumar recently appeared with Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan in a new Vimal commercial. In the ad, actor and model Soundarya Sharma was included as well. Their fans weren’t very thrilled regarding their endorsement decision for the tobacco company.

The Government of India issued a notice to the Gutka company and handed over the investigation of the case to a DG-level officer and notice was also issued to SRK, Ajay and Akshay. Two representations were made – First, a protocol should be established to confiscate the ‘Padma’ prizes granted to these actors; and second, a lawsuit should be brought against the tobacco firms and the actors. Second, the performers and the gutkha firms have to pay a fine of Rs 50 lakh as well.

Advocate Moti Lal Yadav told ANI, “Actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan have been doing misleading advertisements of tobacco products. I lodged a PIL in Allahabad High Court on 22nd September. After this, HC gave two directions to the Govt of India. First, a guideline should be framed to seize the ‘Padma’ awards conferred to these actors and a case be filed against the tobacco manufacturing company and the actors. Second, a fine of Rs 50 lakhs also be imposed on the actors and the gutka companies for making misleading advertisements.”

There is also a notice pending in the Supreme Court against gutka companies, due to which the High Court has taken 4 months. Keeping the contempt pending, the High Court will take further action on this in May.

(With PTI inputs)

