Ross and Rachel Dating: FRIENDS stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer might really be dating. Like Ross and Rachel-type dating in real! We know the fans must be thinking if their best of the dreams just turned true but there’s an actual buzz about David and Jennifer’s chemistry that have given rise to the rumours of them dating each other in real life. As reported by a Hollywood website Closer, the two stayed in touch after the famous reunion that was recently aired on ZEE5 and rekindled the spark.Also Read - Friends Reunion Review: As if Someone Just Gave a Warm Hug And Said 'I'll be There For You'

During the show, David and Jennifer accepted that at one point in time while shooting for FRIENDS, they were crushing hard on each other but that never formed into a relationship because they were dating different individuals at that time. Seems like life had other plans or maybe somewhere up there actually ended up listening to a fan’s wish! Also Read - FRIENDS Reunion: Jennifer Anniston And David Schwimmer Had a Huge 'Crush' on Each Other in Real Life

As per Closer, David has been spending a lot of time at Jen’s house and they have been spotted exploring many places together. It’s also being said that those who have seen the two together are swearing by their beautiful chemistry. The website quoted a source close to the development as saying, “After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there. They began textin05g immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in Los Angeles.” Also Read - FRIENDS Reunion Trailer: The One Where Ross And Rachel Answer The Million Dollar Question

The source mentioned how David and Jen also visited her favourite wine yard recently. “They’ve been spending time at Jen’s home, where she’s cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing. They were also spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around one of Jen’s favourite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them,” the source said.

Check out how this news has made the fans excited on social media. Twitter is flooded with users going gaga over Ross and Rachel, and loving every bit of these new rumours.

Even if it’s not true I want it to be true and in my heart it is true. #lobsters #DavidSchwimmer #jenniferAniston ❤️ pic.twitter.com/34f8DBa1qL — Jane Slavin (@JaneSlavin) August 10, 2021

This is everyone rn finding out #davidschwimmer & #jenniferAniston

“are rumoured to be dating” just now need to know if rumours are true pic.twitter.com/vP1zIJxV1Z — Valencia Georgiana (@Valenciaageorgi) August 10, 2021

Are you telling me after 27 years Ross and Rachel fell in love in real life? #Friends #JenniferAniston #DavidSchwimmer pic.twitter.com/EdPvsq19J9 — Nica 🌸 (@HereIsNica) August 11, 2021

Grateful that I was around to witness this happening fr.<3

*Dies in peace* #jenniferAniston #davidschwimmer pic.twitter.com/S591N1aNy3 — Oshi Sharma (@oshigotnochill) August 11, 2021

Please someone confirm that David and Jennifer are dating, m so happpyyyy plz let this be truee 😭😭

When i got to knw they were seeing eo during s1 but didnt end up together i literally cried😭

I want them to be together!❤️🧿#Friends #jenniferAniston #davidschwimmer — K!🐢 (@baatein_dil_ki_) August 11, 2021

Idk if these two are really dating. But I’ve been in love with their couple in the show since I’m 4 and if they ever confirmed they are now dating irl (after having said they had a crush on each other on the show) well… I’M GOING TO FUCKING DIE#jenniferAniston #DavidSchwimmer pic.twitter.com/gAjMZC22pI — Agnese – the mayasexual girl (@agnese_savre) August 11, 2021

David, 54, and Jennifer, 52, make of the most iconic and loved pairs on-screen. Their chemistry as Ross and Rachel have paved the way in the writing of so many romantic couples in other shows and movies. In their personal lives, Jennifer got married to Brad Pitt and divorced him in 2005 after which she married Justin Theroux and divorced him in 2017. David, who married Zoe Buckman in 2010 got divorced in 2017. Basically, they both are single currently!