Gyanendra Tripathi: ‘During the 90s, Films Like DDLJ Reflected Middle-Class Aspirations Post Globalisation’

Gyanendra Tripathi, who played a CA aspirant in Half CA and has also worked in Jimmy Shergill starrer upcoming web show Choona spoke about 90s cinema, DDLJ and more in an exclusive interaction with India.com.

Gyanendra Tripathi on Half CA, Indian Cinema, DDLJ And More: Gyanendra Tripathi is winning accolades for his portrayal of CA aspirant Niraj Goyal in TVF’s web show Half CA. The actor is also playing the role of a cop in Jimmy Shergill starrer upcoming Netflix series Choona. Gyanendra has also acted alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Raat Akeli Hai. The Half CA actor has also been part of critically acclaimed short films like Takasal, Kaun Kamleshwar, The Dinner and Gulabi. Gyanendra, who is an FTII (Film and Television Institute of India) alumni, recently spoke about his acting journey and the impact of 90s cinema on Indian society’s aspirations in an exclusive interaction with India.com. Excerpts from the interview.

GYANENDRA TRIPATHI REFLECTS ON HIS ACTING JOUREY AND PORTRAYING A CA ASPIRANT

I didn’t come from a commerce background. I am a science student as I have done BSc Physics Honors. During that course I realized that I should pursue my career in performing arts. So, after that realization I had to find a place where I could learn the craft. I couldn’t go to NSD because they were asking for seven plays that I should have performed by that time. I didn’t have that kind of an experience in theatre. I had to support my education from an early age, so I had to do tuitions. Therefore, there was no time to go for rehearsals. FTII didn’t have any such condition but one lakh, twenty-five thousand was the fees per year. After my graduation I did not have Rs 1500 to pay for my form for FTII. So, I didn’t apply that year. I later shifted to Pune and got a job at a BPO. After working for a year I applied for FTII but couldn’t clear the final round. But in the second attempt I got selected. That was a dream I wanted so desperately. This time of my life is what relates to my character Neeraj Goyal who wants to be a CA, but somehow things are not working in his favour. That is the correlation I drew from my life.

GYANENDRA TRIPATHI WEIGHS IN ON IMPACT OF 90S CINEMA AND DDLJ ON INDIAN SOCIETY’S ASPIRATIONS

Cinema does not exist in isolation. It is a part of the society. So, if you see the history of cinema, the rise of the angry young man came from the society we were living in. Same happened in the 90s after globalisation when market opened for other parts of the world. If we look at the previous generation, their entire life went into struggle while educating and raising their kids. During globalisation, education somehow did not penetrate that much in our society. Everybody wanted money but they did not know how to handle it. So, we started creating content just to make money. The middle-class got the opportunity to travel in foreign countries, so we saw films like DDLJ. So, our male protagonists in Hindi films used to ride luxury cars in foreign countries but the audiences had no idea about their profession. Our aspirations got so big that we thought anything is possible, so we created our own dream world. After living that illusion for 20-25 years, our generation realised that we need to get back to our roots. Now, the younger generation is much inclined towards language, literature and seek spiritual enlightenment. However, we are a nation of huge population where majority of people are still in the same era of 80s and 90s education wise. So, a lot of films are targeted keeping those audiences in mind. Now, there is more diversity in storytelling. Cinema is changing and so is the pattern of filmmaking with the emergence of OTT.

