Actor Mahima Chaudhry, who had made her acting debut at the age of 24 in 1997 film Pardes opposite Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, mysteriously disappeared after few years from Bollywood and no one knew where she is. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Mahima revealed the reason behind it. She recalled a horrific accident that left her broken emotionally, physically, and almost ended her career. When she was working on a project Dil Kya Kare also featuring Ajay Devgn and Kajol in Bengaluru, she had a massive accident where a truck hit her car. She told the portal, “The glass of my car went into my face mostly. I thought I was dying, and at that point, no one even helped me get to the hospital. It is only after reaching the hospital, much later, when my mother came, Ajay came and they went to discuss. I got up and saw my face in the mirror and saw the horror. When they did the surgery on me, they took out 67 glass pieces.” Also Read - Mahima Chaudhry's Latest Pictures Go Viral On Social Media: See Pardes Actress' Shocking Transformation

When asked about the aftermath of the accident, Mahima said, “I had to be with stitched stapled and had to be indoors and not be exposed to sunlight. My room was completely blacked out. I didn’t look at myself; there was no mirror. Lights which had UV rays light couldn’t be there so that the marks don’t stay.” Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 8: Will Shah Rukh Khan's co-star Mahima Chaudhry and Bigg Boss 7 hottie Elli Avram participate in the show?

Mahima Chaudhry also mentioned how she let go of her upcoming films due to her face. “There were a lot of movies that I had lined up for myself during that time, and I had to let it go. I didn’t want people to know because at that time, people were not that supportive. If at that time, I had discussed it and said that I had cut myself like this, they would have said… oh, iska toh chehra kharab ho gaya, let’s sign someone else”, Mahima continued.

It took a long time for her to recover after the surgery. After the disastrous accident, Mahima appeared on screen for a song Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi from Pyaar Koi Khel Nahi with Sunny Deol. Ace designer Neeta Lulla encouraged her to shoot for the song. When she got her confidence back, Akshay Kumar approached her to be a part of Dhadkan. “Yes, it did look like where did she go? I was hiding. I braved it out and it is only because of my family”, Mahima said.

Mahima Chaudhry is a doting single mother of one. She married architect businessman Bobby Mukherji in 2006 and in 2013, she separated from him.

Mahima was last seen in the Bengali thriller film Dark Chocolate.