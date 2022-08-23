Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Unseen Avatar: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui never fails to astound viewers with his superb acting abilities, and he did it again with his unrecognisable look in ‘Haddi‘. The actor shared a preview for his upcoming revenge thriller Haddi on Instagram on Tuesday. Nawazuddin wore a grey gown with gorgeous hair and makeup. The actor’s appearance drew a lot of admiration from his fans and followers. The caption on the video read, “Crime has never looked this good before. #Haddi, a noir revenge drama starring @Nawazuddin._siddiqui in a never-seen-before avatar. Filming begins, releasing in 2023.Also Read - Krushna Abhishek Quits The Kapil Sharma Show, Won't Be Part Of Upcoming New Season, Here's Why

Watch Nawazuddin Siddiqui in an Unseen Avatar:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Studios (@zeestudiosofficial)

Also Read - Cannes 2022 Red Carpet Look: R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Deepika Padukone And Others Look Glamorous at Opening Ceremony - PICS

The Haddi poster doesn’t reveal much but it piques the interest of the spectators, who are ready to discover more about his involvement in the drama. Netizens flooded the comment section with love and respect for the actor. One of the users said, “Respect & Love.” Another user said,” He never disappoints fans.” One of them also wrote, “This is gonna be amazing.” Also Read - Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff-Esha Gupta Burn The Dance Floor as They Groove to Whistle Baja 2.0 - Watch

In addition to its gender-defying makeup, Nawaz’s appearance is praised for its striking similarity to Archana Puran Singh. One of the users wrote, “I thought that she is @archanapuransingh at first.” Another user wrote, “I thought Archanapuran Singh sitting, tremendously decked up.” Others dropped laughing emojis for the uncanny resemblance.

The revenge drama Haddi is made by Zee Studios and Anandita Studios. It is co-written by Adamya Bhalla and Akshat Ajay Sharma and directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma. The project is slated to debut in 2023 and will be filmed in locations such as Noida and Ghaziabad in western Uttar Pradesh.

Watch this space for more updates!