Haddi Trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap have once again reunited for their revenge action-drama as they bring back 'Gangs of Wasseypur' vibes.

Haddi Trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is back to his home turf with his upcoming OTT release Haddi. The actor known for playing versatile characters has a flair in portraying gangsters or dark characters on-screen. Although he plays a simpleton with equal finesse, but his fans have hailed his performances in Gangs of Wasseypur 1 and 2 and Sacred Games – Season 1 and 2. The actor is portraying a transgender in the noir-action-saga Haddi, co-starring director turned actor Anurag Kashyap. Nawazuddin and Anurag’s collaboration in Raman Raghav 2.0, GAW and Sacred Games is considered among their best works. The trailer of Haddi brings a new avatar of the duo as it brings the story of the underbelly crime nexus operating in Delhi NCR.

NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI-ANURAG KASHYAP TEAM UP FOR ACTION-PACKEDF REVENGE-DRAMA

The trailer opens with Nawazuddin as the transgender protagonist who has become a ruthless criminal. The actor, who plays the titular role says, “Pata hai log humse kyu darte hai? Humara aashirvad bohot shaktishali hota hai aur humara shrap bohot bhayavey. Aur usse bhi bhayavey jante ho kya hota hai? Humara badla (People are scared of transgenders do you know why? Our blessings are powerful, and our curse is dangerous. Our revenge is even more dangerous).” The promo showcases Haddi’s journey from a rookie to a brutal gangster. On his way to Delhi NCR from Allahabad, Haddi associates with mafia who later turn his foes. Ila Arun, the family head of the transgender family gets killed. Nawazuddin seeks revenge against Anurag’s character. The spirit of vengeance, action and violence is giving Gangs of Wassepur vibes. While sharing the trailer on Instagram, Nawazuddin captioned his post as, “as revenge ever looked this bone-chilling? #Haddi aa raha hai (is coming) with a tale of vengeance that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Releasing on 7th September only on #ZEE5 #HaddiOnZEE5.”

Haddi also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shridhar Dubey, Rajesh Kumar, Vipin Sharma, and Saharsh Shukla in crucial roles. The crime revenge-drama directed and co-written by Akshat Ajay Sharma and Adamya Bhalla releases on ZEE5 on September 7, 2023.

