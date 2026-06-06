Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 1: Varun Dhawan’s comedy drama falls short of Baby John opening numbers, earns Rs…

Despite promotional offers and a wide release, the romantic comedy recorded a single-digit opening on its first day. The film's initial performance has now sparked comparisons with Varun Dhawan's previous theatrical release, Baby John.

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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office (PC: IMDb)

Varun Dhawan returned to the big screen with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, a family comedy directed by his father David Dhawan. While the film generated curiosity ahead of release thanks to its star cast and comedy-driven narrative, its opening-day performance has turned out to be lower than expected. Despite releasing across thousands of shows nationwide and offering audiences discounted ticket prices, the film failed to enter the double-digit club on Day 1. More importantly, it also opened below the numbers recorded by Varun’s previous release Baby John, making its box office start a talking point among trade circles.

How much did Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai earn on Day 1?

According to early box office estimates, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai collected Rs 7.5 crore net in India on its first day. The film’s domestic gross collection stood at Rs 9 crore. It also added approximately Rs 2 crore from overseas territories, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 11 crore. The film was screened across 9,081 shows on its opening day, giving it a wide release footprint across major cinema markets.

Why is the comparison with Baby John significant?

One of the biggest talking points surrounding the film’s opening is that it earned less than Baby John. Varun Dhawan’s action entertainer had collected Rs 11.25 crore net on its first day, comfortably outperforming the opening of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

The latest release also trails behind several recent films associated with the actor. Earlier this year, Border 2 opened at Rs 30 crore net, while Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari had started with Rs 9.25 crore net. The only post-pandemic Varun Dhawan film that Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai managed to surpass is Bhediya, which had opened at Rs 7.48 crore net. The comparison becomes even more notable because this film marks another collaboration between Varun and David Dhawan after the commercial success of Judwaa 2, which had opened at an impressive Rs 16.1 crore.

What does the occupancy report reveal?

The film registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 20.15 percent on Day 1. Morning shows started slowly with around 9 percent occupancy. Footfalls improved during the afternoon shows with 19.23 percent occupancy before rising further to 21.92 percent during evening screenings. Night shows performed the best, touching 30.46 percent occupancy.

Delhi-NCR hosted the highest number of screenings with more than 1,000 shows but recorded a modest occupancy rate of around 15 percent. Mumbai delivered comparatively stronger numbers with an overall occupancy of nearly 23 percent. The steady rise from morning to night suggests that audience interest improved throughout the day, especially among family viewers and young moviegoers.

Who stars in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai?

The film features Varun Dhawan in the lead role alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. They are supported by a massive ensemble cast including Maniesh Paul, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mouni Roy and Rakesh Bedi. Directed by David Dhawan, the film aims to recreate the family-friendly comedy style that has been associated with many of his successful entertainers over the years.

BIG QUESTION: Can the film recover over the weekend?

While the opening-day figures are lower than expected and below Baby John, the film still has an opportunity to improve its performance over the weekend. Positive audience feedback and the absence of major direct competition in the comedy genre could help boost collections on Saturday and Sunday.

For now, however, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has begun its theatrical run with Rs 7.5 crore net and remains well behind the opening benchmark set by Baby John. The coming days will determine whether strong word-of-mouth can help the film bridge that gap and deliver a healthier weekend total.