Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 2: Varun Dhawan’s comedy drama witnesses another drop, but beats Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo

The second-day performance of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai reflects a mixed start at cinemas, with the film facing a decline in collections while remaining among the stronger performers of the weekend.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/hai-jawani-toh-ishq-hona-hai-box-office-collection-day-2-varun-dhawans-comedy-drama-witnesses-another-drop-but-beats-shahid-kapoors-oromeo-8438899/ Copy

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office (PC: IMDb)

Varun Dhawan‘s latest comedy entertainer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has continued its theatrical run with a decent performance on its second day despite showing a slight decline in collections. Directed by David Dhawan, the romantic comedy arrived in cinemas on Friday and opened to mixed reactions from audiences and critics. While reviews have been divided, the film has managed to hold its ground at the box office. Interestingly, even after witnessing a drop in earnings on Saturday, the film performed better than Shahid Kapoor‘s O’Romeo and maintained a stronger position among the weekend releases.

How much did Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai earn on day 2?

According to the latest box office figures by Sacnilk, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai collected Rs 7.25 crore net on its second day. The film had opened with Rs 7.50 crore on Friday, meaning collections dipped by around 3.3 percent on Saturday. Despite the decline, the film remained relatively stable and avoided a major fall. After two days in theatres, the movie’s total India net collection stands at Rs 14.75 crore. The India gross collection has reached Rs 17.70 crore, reflecting steady audience interest during its opening weekend.

What do the occupancy numbers reveal?

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 21.38 percent on Saturday. Morning shows began slowly with 8.62 percent occupancy, but audience turnout improved as the day progressed. Afternoon shows registered 22.38 percent occupancy, evening shows climbed to 23.38 percent and night shows performed the best with 31.15 percent occupancy. The trend indicates that footfalls increased significantly during later screenings, helping the film maintain respectable collections across 8,813 shows nationwide.

How is the film performing worldwide?

Apart from its domestic earnings, the film also delivered decent numbers overseas. On day two, it earned Rs 3 crore in international markets. This pushed its total overseas gross collection to Rs 5.50 crore. Combining domestic and international figures, the worldwide gross collection of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has now reached Rs 23.20 crore after just two days in theatres.

How did the film perform against O’Romeo?

One of the biggest talking points of Saturday’s box office battle was the comparison with Shahid Kapoor’s gangster drama O’Romeo. Reports suggest that O’Romeo witnessed a much steeper decline because of weak word-of-mouth and managed to collect only Rs 6.10 crore on its second day. In contrast, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai maintained a steadier hold and comfortably outperformed O’Romeo by more than Rs 1 crore on Saturday. This helped Varun Dhawan’s film emerge as the stronger performer among the two releases.

What is the story of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai?

The film revolves around Jass, played by Varun Dhawan, whose marriage with Bani, portrayed by Mrunal Thakur, falls apart after she decides to leave him. The situation becomes more complicated because Jass desperately wants to become a father. As he attempts to move forward with his life, he develops a relationship with Preet, played by Pooja Hegde. The story takes a chaotic turn when both women become pregnant and Jass finds himself at the centre of an increasingly complicated situation.