Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 7: Varun Dhawan’s comedy drama registers another giant drop, still joins Rs 50 crore club worldwide

Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai records a noticeable dip on day 7 but manages to cross the Rs 50 crore milestone globally, keeping its box office run in discussion.

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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 7 (PC: IMDb)

Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde’s romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai continues its theatrical run with mixed audience feedback and uneven daily performance. After opening on a strong note, the film is now going through a noticeable weekday slowdown, though it still holds a decent position in the overall box office chart. The trend shows that while initial buzz helped it gain momentum, sustaining that pace has become difficult amid strong competition and changing audience interest.

The opening weekend gave the film a solid start

The David Dhawan directorial began its journey with solid numbers, collecting around Rs 7.50 crore on both Day 1 and Day 2. It further improved on Day 3 with Rs 9 crore, helping the film close its opening weekend on a positive note with over Rs 37 crore worldwide. The film’s ensemble cast and light comedy appeal contributed to a strong initial turnout, especially in urban centres.

Weekday slowdown and box office dip begin for Varun Dhawan starrer

Once weekdays began, collections started to drop. Day 4 and Day 5 both stood at Rs 3.50 crore net in India, showing a clear decline from the weekend spike. On Day 6, the film fell further by 27.3 percent, earning Rs 2.80 crore net across 7,495 shows. This brought the India net total to Rs 34.15 crore, while India gross reached Rs 40.60 crore. Occupancy also reflected the slowdown at 11.50 percent overall, with morning shows at 5.85 percent and evening-night shows slightly stronger in comparison.

Worldwide earnings cross Rs 50 crore milestone

Despite domestic dips, the film has managed to cross a key global milestone. On Day 6, it earned Rs 0.75 crore overseas, taking its international total to Rs 11.25 crore. Combined worldwide gross now stands at Rs 51.85 crore, placing it in a mid-range success zone for 2026 releases.

The film is currently facing competition from titles like Bandar, Peddi and a Hollywood release Obsession by Curry Barker, which has split audience attention across theatres. This crowded release window has impacted weekday consistency and limited its growth despite strong star power including Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur and supporting cast members like Jimmy Shergill and Rakesh Bedi.

The 2026 box office rankings by worldwide gross

As per Sacnilk, the 2026 box office rankings by worldwide gross show a clear hierarchy among films, with Dhurandhar: The Revenge leading with crown at Rs 1,813.23 crore, followed by Border 2 at Rs 450.19 crore and Bhooth Bangla at Rs 269.22 crore. Further down the list, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has earned Rs 67.40 crore worldwide, while Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai stands at Rs 51.85 crore after its 7-day run.

With Rs 51.85 crore already in its pocket, the Varun Dhawan-led film is now aiming for the Rs 60 crore worldwide milestone. A stable weekend performance will be important for it to reach this next level, especially after witnessing weekday drops in collections.

How much can day 7 earn for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai?

Day 7 is expected to stay in the range of Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 3.2 crore net in India depending on evening occupancy trends. If family audiences return over the weekend build-up, the film may see a slight recovery. However, if the current downward trend continues, collections may remain closer to the lower end of the estimate.