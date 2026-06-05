Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Twitter Review: Varun Dhawan’s film gets mixed reactions, netizens say ‘Don’t look for…’

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai twitter review: The David Dhawan directorial starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur has opened to mixed reactions, with some praising its madcap comedy while others criticising its confusing storyline and lack of logic.

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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (PC-Instagram)

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, hit theatres on June 5, 2026, and social media is already buzzing with reactions. The film has received mixed reviews from moviegoers, with many describing it as a typical David Dhawan entertainer packed with comedy, confusion, and over-the-top madness. Several viewers praised the film for embracing Dhawan’s signature style of humour, calling it a fun, brainless entertainer filled with hilarious misunderstandings and chaotic twists. One user wrote, “You’re entering David Dhawan’s school of cinema, you shouldn’t be questioning his syllabus.”

However, not everyone was impressed. Some viewers criticised the film’s outdated storytelling, weak screenplay, and forced comedy. A moviegoer wrote, “WHAT A MESS. Outdated storytelling, weak screenplay, forced comedy, underwhelming performances, and barely any moments that actually entertain.” Another viewer called the film “A crazy comedy about one man with two pregnant partners,” while some felt that supporting actors Chunky Pandey and Maniesh Paul failed to deliver the laughs.

Overall, early reactions suggest that Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is a classic David Dhawan-style comedy that may appeal to fans of his trademark brand of humour, while those looking for logic and a strong story might leave disappointed.

Take a look at the tweets about Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai:

Rating: ⭐️⭐️½#HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai is a DECENT ENTERTAINER, which comprises of some really good entertaining sequences at a few occasions, and features #VarunDhawan in a jolly good entertaining avatar, and completely uplifts the film when it goes either way. The film is an… pic.twitter.com/N4O2wzEymc — Het Tanna (@HetTannaHere) June 5, 2026

“Hai Diaper toh Tatti Hona Hai” is the Right Title of this one.. #HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai#Peddi is like Shawshank Redemption in front of this Chappal Chor Bollywood Movie.. — Virat Rohit (@ViratRohit2025) June 5, 2026

Summary of #HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai It’s an unofficial z grade biopic pic.twitter.com/y9nBDcXOGr — Mr SP (@Lonely_prabh) June 5, 2026

#HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai WHAT A MESS. Outdated storytelling, weak screenplay, forced comedy, underwhelming performances, and barely any moments that actually entertain. A film stuck in the past, pretending it’s still 2010. FULL REVIEW SOON. MAJOR DISAPPOINTMENT.… pic.twitter.com/RCucGQw7Ft — Pan India Review (@PanIndiaReview) June 5, 2026

#VarunDhawan‘s performance and #DavidDhawan‘s direction both feel lazy and artificial. The signature comedy, humor, and punch that we usually expect from a David Dhawan entertainer are clearly missing. The film also features multiple actor-actress cameos, but they lead nowhere. — Abhishek Jaiswal (@abhi_jais7605) June 5, 2026