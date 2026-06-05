  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Twitter Review: Varun Dhawans film gets mixed reactions, netizens say Dont look for...

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Twitter Review: Varun Dhawan’s film gets mixed reactions, netizens say ‘Don’t look for…’

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai twitter review: The David Dhawan directorial starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur has opened to mixed reactions, with some praising its madcap comedy while others criticising its confusing storyline and lack of logic.

Written by: Kritika Vaid
Published: June 5, 2026, 12:38 PM IST
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Twitter Review: Varun Dhawan's film gets mixed reactions, netizens say 'Don't look for...'
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (PC-Instagram)

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, hit theatres on June 5, 2026, and social media is already buzzing with reactions. The film has received mixed reviews from moviegoers, with many describing it as a typical David Dhawan entertainer packed with comedy, confusion, and over-the-top madness. Several viewers praised the film for embracing Dhawan’s signature style of humour, calling it a fun, brainless entertainer filled with hilarious misunderstandings and chaotic twists. One user wrote, “You’re entering David Dhawan’s school of cinema, you shouldn’t be questioning his syllabus.”

However, not everyone was impressed. Some viewers criticised the film’s outdated storytelling, weak screenplay, and forced comedy. A moviegoer wrote, “WHAT A MESS. Outdated storytelling, weak screenplay, forced comedy, underwhelming performances, and barely any moments that actually entertain.” Another viewer called the film “A crazy comedy about one man with two pregnant partners,” while some felt that supporting actors Chunky Pandey and Maniesh Paul failed to deliver the laughs.

Read more: Ram Charan's Peddi vs Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which film will dominate box office?

Overall, early reactions suggest that Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is a classic David Dhawan-style comedy that may appeal to fans of his trademark brand of humour, while those looking for logic and a strong story might leave disappointed.

Take a look at the tweets about Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai:

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

About the Author

Kritika Vaid

Kritika Vaid

Lead – Entertainment & Lifestyle. Kritika believes that behind every blockbuster, and every breaking headline, is a story told in both frames and figures. She brings over 12 years of experienc ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.