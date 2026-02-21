Hailey Bieber hints at bigger family with Justin Bieber, says she’s open to ‘three or four more’ kids

Hailey Bieber is embracing motherhood with joy and a little music in the background. In a candid chat on the Therapuss podcast hosted by Jake Shane, the model and entrepreneur shared sweet details about her 16-month-old son, Jack, and how he is already showing signs of inheriting his father’s musical spark. Speaking about family life with husband Justin Bieber, Hailey revealed that their toddler has begun picking up words and even humming a familiar tune. According to Billboard, she laughed as she described a recent moment at home.

“Yeah, he does. He’s been saying, ‘Baby, oh baby, oh baby oh.’ And I’m like, ‘Whoa, that is so crazy,'” Hailey said, referring to Justin’s breakout 2010 hit Baby. For fans who grew up with the track, the idea of the next generation singing it feels almost surreal.

Baby Jack’s first words and musical moments

Hailey shared that Jack is already talking and quickly picking up new words. Among them are “basketball” and “please”; the latter he had earlier learned through sign language before saying it out loud.

The couple has mostly kept Jack away from the public spotlight, choosing to share only glimpses of their life as new parents. Recently, however, Hailey posted a photo of her son after shaving his head, joking that he now looks “identical” to Justin. Podcast host Jake Shane reacted instantly, exclaiming, “Oh my God, I’m gonna be sick!” and calling the toddler “adorable” and “the perfect mix of you guys.”

Does Hailey Want More Children?

When asked about expanding their family, Hailey responded honestly. “I definitely want … I’m taking it one kid at a time,” she said. “I definitely do want one more. I’m not in a rush, but I definitely want one more. Maybe I’ll have four more. Maybe I’ll have three. I don’t know, I really don’t know. I’m just taking it one day at a time,” according to Billboard.

Her answer reflected a balance between planning and patience, a theme she returned to throughout the conversation.

Hailey’s favourite Justin Bieber albums

Beyond motherhood, Hailey also spoke about Justin’s music. She named the 2013 compilation Journals as her favourite, followed by 2015’s Purpose. She also praised his 2025 album Swag, which reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 last summer.

“It’s such a good listen to me top to bottom,” she said. “Obviously, maybe I’m a little biased, but the sign of a great album is when you’ve given it time and then go back to listening to it, and I just constantly keep going back to it,” Hailey said, according to Billboard.

From humming hit songs to planning for a bigger family, Hailey’s latest conversation offers a warm look into the Biebers’ life beyond the stage — where music and parenthood now blend most sweetly.