Haiwaan Teaser: Priyadarshan brings Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan together for a mysterious and intense thriller- Watch

The Haiwaan teaser introduces a tense world where danger seems to be around every corner. Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan face off in a story that raises one key question: who will win, the hero or the Haiwaan? The line “He hears the danger… I AM the danger!” adds to the mystery and gives the teaser a darker edge. Directed by Priyadarshan the film promises an intense clash between two powerful characters.
*This copy is getting updated.*
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