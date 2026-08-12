Haiwaan Teaser: Priyadarshan brings Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan together for a mysterious and intense thriller- Watch

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan share the screen in Priyadarshan's upcoming film Haiwaan. The teaser introduces a tense atmosphere with striking visuals and hints at a gripping story.

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Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan starrer offers a dark glimpse (PC: Twitter)

The Haiwaan teaser introduces a tense world where danger seems to be around every corner. Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan face off in a story that raises one key question: who will win, the hero or the Haiwaan? The line “He hears the danger… I AM the danger!” adds to the mystery and gives the teaser a darker edge. Directed by Priyadarshan the film promises an intense clash between two powerful characters.

See the official trailer of Haiwaan here



*This copy is getting updated.*