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  • Haiwaan Teaser: Priyadarshan brings Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan together for a mysterious and intense thriller- Watch

Haiwaan Teaser: Priyadarshan brings Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan together for a mysterious and intense thriller- Watch

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan share the screen in Priyadarshan's upcoming film Haiwaan. The teaser introduces a tense atmosphere with striking visuals and hints at a gripping story.

Written by: Ayush Srivastava
Updated: August 12, 2026, 12:30 PM IST
Haiwaan Teaser: Priyadarshan brings Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan together for a mysterious and intense thriller- Watch
Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan starrer offers a dark glimpse (PC: Twitter)

The Haiwaan teaser introduces a tense world where danger seems to be around every corner. Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan face off in a story that raises one key question: who will win, the hero or the Haiwaan? The line “He hears the danger… I AM the danger!” adds to the mystery and gives the teaser a darker edge. Directed by Priyadarshan the film promises an intense clash between two powerful characters.

See the official trailer of Haiwaan here


*This copy is getting updated.*

Read more: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan Reunite after 17 years for Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, release date is...

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About the Author

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava is a seasoned Sub Editor at India.com (Zee Media), where he specializes in the high-octane world of global entertainment. With more than four years of experience in the media industry ... Read More

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