Haiwaan Trailer: Akshay Kumar unleashes his darkest avatar yet, Saif Ali Khan delivers bone-chilling vibes in Priyadarshan’s thriller

The Haiwaan trailer gives viewers a closer look at the film’s dark world while teasing the intense conflict and intriguing characters at its centre.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/haiwaan-trailer-akshay-kumar-unleashes-his-darkest-avatar-yet-saif-ali-khan-delivers-bone-chilling-vibes-in-priyadarshans-thriller-8509457/ Copy

Akshay Kumar goes terrifyingly dark in Priyadarshan’s thriller alongside Saif Ali Khan (PC: Twitter)

The trailer of Haiwaan has finally dropped and it sets an intriguing tone right from the beginning. It introduces a world filled with mystery and tension while giving viewers a glimpse of Akshay Kumar’s dark avatar and Saif Ali Khan’s intense character. Their contrasting presence becomes the biggest attraction of the promo. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film appears to revolve around a dangerous cat-and-mouse game filled with revenge, suspense and action. With a haunting background score and a story that keeps several details hidden, the trailer builds curiosity around the eventual confrontation between Akshay’s Haiwaan and Saif’s character.

Akshay Kumar’s menacing avatar grabs attention

Akshay Kumar gets the opportunity to explore a much darker side of his screen persona in Haiwaan. His expressions and controlled body language give the character an unsettling quality. The dialogues add further weight to his portrayal while his menacing smile is particularly effective.

There is also something familiar about this version of Akshay. His appearance and attitude may remind some viewers of Dev from Khiladi 420. That character remains one of Akshay’s most praised negative portrayals and his role in Ajnabee is another memorable example of the actor playing a morally darker character. Haiwaan appears to bring back that intensity in a new setting.

Saif Ali Khan adds mystery to the story

Saif Ali Khan is introduced differently from what audiences may expect. His character is shown as a blind man who appears distressed as the situation around him becomes increasingly dangerous. At one point the police also arrest him while he is posing as a disabled person.

The trailer does not clearly reveal whether Saif’s character is a victim or has something more complicated hidden beneath his appearance. This uncertainty gives the thriller an added layer and makes his eventual confrontation with Akshay more intriguing.

What happens in the Haiwaan trailer?

The 2-minute-34-second trailer opens with a disturbing situation as a series of killings creates fear in the city. The police begin investigating the incidents while Saif’s character finds himself caught in the middle of the chaos. As the promo progresses Akshay’s Haiwaan comes into focus. He is shown taking part in violent action sequences while the narrative hints at revenge being one of the driving forces behind his actions. However the makers avoid revealing who he is targeting or what happened in his past.

The central question remains simple but effective: why is Haiwaan killing people and who is he really after?

See official trailer of Haiwaan here

Strong supporting cast adds to the thriller

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan the film features Saiyami Kher as a police officer and Boman Irani as a judge. Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sharib Hashmi and Dayanand Shetty are also part of the cast. Their characters appear to contribute to the investigation and the larger mystery without giving away too much of the plot. This keeps the focus on the central conflict while allowing the film to build a wider world around its leads.

Akshay and Saif reunite after 18 years

Haiwaan also carries the excitement of an important reunion. Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are returning to the screen together nearly 18 years after their last collaboration Tashan. Their pairing is therefore one of the major talking points surrounding the film. This time their equation is very different. Instead of the lighter dynamic audiences have seen from them in the past the two actors appear to be heading towards a much more serious confrontation.

Priyadarshan brings a darker thriller

Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan appears to move away from the filmmaker’s better-known comedy space and embraces suspense action and drama. The trailer relies heavily on atmosphere rather than revealing major plot points.

Its background score given by Ronnie Raphael further strengthens the uneasy mood. The film is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under KVN Productions and Thespian Films. Haiwaan is scheduled to release worldwide in cinemas on September 11 2026.