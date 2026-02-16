Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar married? Viral post reveals…- Know truth

It takes just one video to set social media on fire, and this time, it’s Hania Aamir at the centre of the storm. A clip showing the popular Pakistani actress dressed as a bride and dancing with singer Asim Azhar has gone viral across Instagram and X. Within hours, fans began asking the same question: Did Hania Aamir secretly get married?

The video shows Hania in full bridal attire, glowing and smiling, while Asim Azhar joins her on the dance floor. The setting looks grand, the outfits look traditional, and the chemistry between the two is hard to miss. Naturally, rumours of a nikah began spreading like wildfire.

But is there any truth to the wedding claims?

Hania Aamir-Asim Azhar Nikah rumours: Where did it start?

Speculation about Hania and Asim’s relationship is not new. The two have been linked together for years, although neither has clearly confirmed their relationship status.

Recently, a local Pakistani website claimed that the duo might tie the knot during Ramzan 2026. Soon after, this “wedding” video surfaced online, adding fuel to the fire. Fans quickly connected the dots and assumed that the couple had finally taken the big step.

However, there has been no official confirmation from Hania or Asim about any nikah ceremony.

Watch the viral video here:

Hania and Asim got hitched? Woah If it’s true, congratulations to them✨ P.S A tiny part of me is wondering what if this is actually from a mv? Lol pic.twitter.com/9mFsU3MFV0 — (@atia_anishah) February 13, 2026

Was it just a birthday party with a ‘shaadi’ theme?

Here’s what many reports suggest. The viral video is reportedly from Hania Aamir’s birthday celebration. As she turned a year older, she celebrated with close friends and family. Some Pakistani media outlets have claimed that the theme of the birthday party was a ‘Shaadi’ themed. That could explain why Hania was dressed as a bride and why Asim Azhar also appeared in festive attire.

In the clips doing the rounds, the mood seems light and playful. The dance appears fun rather than formal. But because the visuals look like a wedding function, social media users were quick to assume the worst, or the best, depending on how you see it.

So, are they teasing fans? Or simply enjoying a themed celebration? For now, it looks like a birthday party dressed up as a wedding.

Why the video is trending in India and Pakistan

Hania Aamir enjoys massive popularity not just in Pakistan but also in India. With hit shows like Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum and Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, she has built a strong youth fan base across borders.

Currently seen in Meri Zindagi Hai Tu alongside Bilal Abbas Khan, Hania has been winning praise for her performance and on-screen chemistry. The romantic drama has performed strongly in both countries, further boosting her fan following.

Whether it was a real nikah or just a creative birthday theme, one thing is clear, Hania Aamir knows how to grab attention. And until she or Asim speak up, the internet will keep guessing.