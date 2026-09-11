Hania Aamir makes musical debut, but Rakhi Sawant’s surprise appearance wins internet -Watch

Rakhi Sawant steals the spotlight in Pakistani actor Hania Aamir’s debut music video 'Pablo'. The fans call the collaboration ‘heartwarming’. Watch the video here.

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Hania Aamir and Rakhi Sawant's collaboration (PC-Instagram)

Pakistani actor Hania Aamir has surprised fans with her first-ever song, Pablo, but it is Rakhi Sawant’s unexpected appearance that has become one of the biggest talking points around the release. Released on Thursday, September 10, Pablo marks Hania’s debut as a rapper. The actor has written and composed the song herself. The music video features Hania dancing and enjoying the track, while Rakhi’s voice can be heard in the background.

Rakhi praises Hania’s beauty and encourages her to ignore criticism. She also makes a special appearance towards the end of the song, making it an unexpected cross-border collaboration.

Rakhi’s lines in the song were:

“Hania, meri jaan, koi tension nahi leni. Samajh gayi tension nahi leni. Arey tum hoor ho tumhare chehre par nor hai. Tumhari khoobsoorati par ye jalte hai, tum ho sherni. Samajh gayi Hania. Darna nahi hai. Jo dar gaya samjho mar gaya. Dar ka samna karo. Tum agey badti raho.”

In English, Rakhi tells Hania not to worry about criticism, praises her beauty and asks her to stay fearless and keep moving forward.

Fans React To Hania Aamir’s Pablo

Hania’s musical debut received a positive response from several fans, who flooded the comments section with messages praising the song and the unexpected collaboration with Rakhi. One user commented, “Such a banger,” while another wrote, “This is so heartwarming.”



The surprise appearance also caught attention because of the unusual cross-border collaboration, with fans enjoying Rakhi’s presence in Hania’s debut track.

Rakhi also appeared to enjoy the response to the collaboration. She reposted fan reactions to the song on Instagram and shared a video of herself vibing to Pablo while getting ready for an event.