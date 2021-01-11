Filmmaker Hansal Mehta who had alleged that he and his family were harassed on phone by an unknown caller, recently shared the exact details about the incident and gave an update on the same to SpotBoye. Hansal said that the matter has been sorted now. He had filed a police complaint on Twitter tagging the official account of Mumbai Police on Sunday. “Dear @MumbaiPolice this unknown person showing up as Rohit on truecaller has been harassing us incessantly all of last night. Please reprimand the person and take suitable action,” Hansal Mehta tweeted along with the phone number of the person harassing his family. Also Read - Hansal Mehta Files Police Complaint on Being Harassed by Unknown Caller All Night

The filmmaker also visited the station to lodge an FIR. When the officials tracked the person behind the calls, it was a 14-year-old boy who was having fun by calling random numbers. Mehta said, "The ordeal is over. I filed a police complaint after tweeting to the Maharashtra government. Within no time they tracked down the caller. But the person who owned the phone was not using it to make those crank calls. It was his younger brother, a boy of 14-15 having his fun by repeat-dialing a random number. What action can be taken against someone so young?"

Hansal Mehta forgave the boy as he is too young. Hansal said the scary part was that he was calling his wife. "It was the fact that he was calling my wife's number repeatedly. We could've just switched off the phone. But that is never the solution. How do we know the person making repeated crank calls is not a stalker? We need to confront such harassment headlong and not push it out of our attention."

On the work front, Mehta’s latest releases include the Rajkummar Rao starrer sports comedy-drama film Chhalaang and the superhit web series “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story”, a financial thriller capturing the story of one of the biggest financial scams in the Indian stock market.