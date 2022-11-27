Hansal Mehta Slams Netizen Calling Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya a Box Office Failure

Hansal Mehta recently slammed a netizen who called the Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya a box office failure.

Hansal Mehta’s Twitter War With Netizen: Hansal Mehta recently got into a war of words with a netizen on Twitter. The filmmaker recently posted an appreciation tweet from his handle praising Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya. However, he got into a verbal spat with a twitter user who called the film a box office failure. For the unversed, the horror-comedy directed by Amar Kaushik had a slow start on its opening day. However, it has shown decent growth on Saturday creating optimism among exhibitors and distributors. Hansal Mehta is known for being vocal and upfront about his views and often responds to trolls through his twitter handle.

kar lo support, boxoffice failure hai ye — Vinod R (@Vinkar42) November 26, 2022

The Chhalaang director wrote on twitter, “Bhediya is an achievement, an experience. I went in as an @amarkaushik fan and emerged out of the cinema hall as a bigger fan. Top class VFX, good storytelling, technically top class and very well acted. This film deserves all the encouragement and success to become a franchise.” He further tweeted, “@nirenbhatt @Varun_dvn @kritisanon @nowitsabhi @jiostudios @MaddockFilms and the entire team that made Bhediya possible.” A netizen commenting on the film’s lower box office collection replied, “Kar lo support, box office failure hai ye (support it, but this is a box office failure).” The filmmaker reacted by saying, “I feel sorry for your father’s money.” The user pointed out, “Collection bhi dekh lena (look at the box office collection too).”

Bhediya is a part of Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe comprising Stree (2018) and Roohi (2021).

For more updates on Bhediya box office collection and Hansal Mehta, check out this space at India.com.