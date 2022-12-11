Hansal Mehta Slams Trolls Criticizing His Tweet on Rishabh Pant Ad Commercial: ‘Get Well Soon’

Hansal Mehta recently responded to trolls who criticized his tweet on Rishabh Pant's controversial ad commercial.

Hansal Mehta Slams Trolls Criticizing His Tweet on Rishabh Pant Ad Commercial: 'Get Well Soon'

Hansal Mehta Reacts to Rishabh Pant Ad Controversy: Hansal Mehta once again reacted to the controversial ad featuring Rishabh Pant dressed as a classical singer. For the unversed, Hansal had slammed the commercial for mocking Hindustani classical music. He had also tweeted about pulling down the advertisement for insulting ‘art and its rich traditions’. After his tweet a section of netizens had criticised him and also called him out for asking for a ban. Now, the filmmaker clarified his remarks in a series of tweets and said he got emotional while reacting to the Dream 11 ad.

CHECK OUT HANSAL MEHTA’S RESPONSE TO TROLLS:

I find the TV commercial terribly distasteful and disparaging. I did not ask for a ban for god’s sake. To those protectors of free speech outraged at my outrage – yes asking the concerned company to pull down ads was an overtly emotional/angry response and I gladly admit that. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) December 10, 2022

HANSAL MEHTA HITS BACK AT TROLLS

Hansal tweeted, “I find the TV commercial terribly distasteful and disparaging. I did not ask for a ban for god’s sake. To those protectors of free speech outraged at my outrage – yes asking the concerned company to pull down ads was an overtly emotional/angry response and I gladly admit that.” He further tweeted, “To those calling me names from both the abusive fans to the IT cell trolls to the woke liberals to some senior friends who take indirect digs at me – chill. I don’t get the ad’s humour. Maybe you do. Glad you have such an evolved sense of humour.” The Chhalaang director concluded his statement as he wrote, “And those who bring up Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron in comparison to this commercial I can only – Get well soon.”

Hansal is known for his critically acclaimed films like Shahid (2012), Aligarh (2015), Omerta (2017) and Chhalaang (2020).

For more updates on Hansal Mehta, check out this space at India.com.