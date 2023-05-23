Home

Hansal Mehta: ‘Vivek Agnihotri Was in CBFC Committee When Omerta Got Certification’ | Exclusive

Hansal Mehta, known for his work in Shahid, Omerta and Scam 1992, opens up on CBFC and creative freedom, in an exclusive interaction with India.com.

Hansal Mehta on OTT, Censorship And More | Exclusive: Hansal Mehta is known for bringing some of the most unique path-breaking stories to the audiences. The filmmaker has redefined storytelling through films like CityLights, Shahid, Aligarh, Omerta and Faraaz. He is once again back with his directorial venture for the digital steaming space post Scam: 1992 and Modern Love: Mumbai. Be it theatrical or OTT releases, Mehta’s films and series have always reflected social scenarios, inspired from real events. His new show Scoop is based on journalist Jigna Vora’s book Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison. In an exclusive with India.com, he speaks about censorship, extra-constitutional authority and more. Excerpts from the interview.

On being quizzed whether OTT platforms provide more freedom in narrating hard-hitting stories, as there is no censorship, he disagrees. The filmmaker says that censorship has never been a major issue. He opines “The censorship is a hauva (unnecessary fuss) that we all have created. You tell me which film in the past ten years has faced major censorship issues? The biggest censorship controversy was in extra-constitutional authority. The problem is not censorship per say but extra-constitutional bodies. The self-styled censors are a bigger danger. I have never seen censorship with all the films I made. There were zero cuts in Shahid, Omerta had just one cut which was very justified. You know who was in the committee when Omerta was given its certification, Vivek Agnihotri. He was heading the committee. Ultimately it is quite fair as recently Faraaz was passed without a single cut. I think it is the intention of your story that matters. I would like to tell a story and find an audience wherever it is, whether it is OTT or theatre. My quest is that my stories get an audience, every storyteller wants a patient ear.”

Scoop releases on Netflix on June 2, 2023. It stars Karishma Tanna, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja and Prosenjit Chatterjee in crucial roles.

