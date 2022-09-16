Hansal Mehta Wishes Roger Federer With Arbaaz Khan’s Picture: Hansal Mehta recently cracked up the internet by mistakenly posting Arbaaz Khan’s picture to wish Roger Federer on his retirement. The Scam 1992 director took to his Twitter handle to wish the Swiss tennis player on his glorious sports career. However, Mehta mistakenly posted a photo of actor Arbaaz Khan instead of Federer. The micro-blogging site was in no time flooded with funny tweets and memes. For the unversed, it is often been viral meme on how much Federer and Arbaaz look similar to each other. So, netizens saw this as the best opportunity to come up with satirical jibes and humorous tweets.Also Read - Roger Federer Announces Retirement, Take A Look At His Impressive Career Highlights - Watch Video

CHECK OUT HANSAL MEHTA’S TWEET:



CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO HANSAL MEHTA’S TWEET:

😂😂 hopefully you won’t miss Federer’s acting. — Puneet Pandey (@Puneetpandey07) September 16, 2022

Original photo nahi mila kya — अमृत काल मे आत्मनिर्भर *अमित सिंह* (@AmitSinmanpur) September 16, 2022

this is not federer. it’s arbaz khan pic. — Bollywood Hour (@HourBollywood) September 16, 2022

Being from film Industry and still posting this..

Shame on Hansal..

Phir kehte ho bollywood boycott kyu hua — Ivaan (@lyfis_memories) September 16, 2022

Other Bollywood celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma and filmmaker Shashank Khaita also wished Roger Federer on his retirement.

For more updates on Hansal Mehta and Roger Federer, check out this space at India.com.