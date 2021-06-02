Mumbai: Bollywood Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who directed Scam 1992, lost his father. He took to social media to pen a heart-touching and emotional note to let his friends and fans know the demise of his loving father. Hansal shared a throwback picture with his father went on to call him the ‘most handsome man in the world’. Also Read - Hansal Mehta Likely To Test COVID-19 Positive After Wife, Daughters And Son Test Positive

Sharing the news of his demise on Twitter, Hansal Mehta wrote, “I always thought he would outlive me. I was wrong. See you on the other side Pappa. The most handsome man in the world. And the most gentle and generous human being that I’ve ever met. Thank you Pappa for your unconditional love. Thank you my legend, my hero.” Also Read - Hansal Mehta Raises Question on Govt's COVID-19 Vaccination Statement, Asks 'My Son Has Downs Syndrome, Does He Need Or Want It?'

Have a look at the post shared by Hansal Mehta:

Several Bollywood celebrities including Farhan Akhtar, Vishal Dadlani, Ahana Kumra, Prateek Gandhi commented on the post to pay condolences.

Hansal Mehta and his entire family had tested positive for COVID-19. He had tweeted, “6 people in my home including me were COVID positive. Our son was critical. But we were helpless as we were sick too. Thankfully we were in Mumbai where hospital beds, oxygen and medicines were available. We are all hopefully now on the road to recovery.”

May his soul rest in peace.