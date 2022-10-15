Hansal Mehta’s Faraaz Gets Delhi HC’s Nod: Hansal Mehta starrer Faraaz based 2016 Dhaka terrorist attack has finally got Delhi High Court’s nod regarding its release. A case had been filed against the film to grant an interim stay on its release by mothers of two girls who died in the 2016 terrorist attack at Holey Artisan Cafe. The deceased’s mothers had objected that their daughters might be portrayed in a bad light in the film. They argued in court that their “right to be left alone” supersedes the filmmakers’ right to commercially exploit the incident at the expense of the fundamental rights of the plaintiffs under Article 21 of the Constitution. However, the defendants stated that the information on the incident was already in the public domain and the names of plaintiffs’ daughters weren’t revealed in the film.Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Panics After Being Manhandled by Fans at Mumbai Airport, Watch

FARAAZ MAKERS AGREE TO ADD A DISCLAIMER

The makers mentioned that they have prima facie taken care of the plaintiffs' concerns. Faraaz would aso have a disclaimer that it is a fictional piece of work inspired by a true incident as per the makers. While arguing at the court, the makers also revealed that the characters of the two daughters have been fictionalised. They told the court that in no way they have insensitively showcased the incident in which the two daughters of the plaintiffs were also involved. On right to privacy, the court pointed out that the right to privacy is not inheritable by the mothers of the deceased girls. In its observation the court said, "As already discussed above, right to privacy is essentially a right in persona and is not inheritable by the mothers/ legal heirs of the deceased persons."

DELHI HC SAYS HANSAL MEHTA’S FARAAZ DOES NOT IMPINGE VICTIMS’ RIGHT TI PRIVACY

The Delhi HC also opined that the right to privacy was not impinged by the movie nor was it compromised nor was there any affront to their dignity. The makers explained and assured that the names of the two girls have not been used and their identity was not disclosed in any form the HC observed. The court in its judgment said, "The plaintiffs have not been able to make out any case of 'being left alone' once breach of privacy itself has not been established." It further held, "Defamation of a deceased person does not give rise to a civil right of action and common law in favour of the surviving family or relatives who are not themselves defamed…In this context it may be observed that emotional trauma per se may be relevant as a component of defamation but cannot be the sole basis for making a prima facie case in favour of the plaintiffs."

DELHI HC GIVES ITS NOD TO FARAAZ’ SCREENING

In its concluding remarks, the HC also noted that if the plaintiff finds any aspect of the movie defamatory despite the disclaimer given by the filmmakers, the remedy can still be sought after the movie is released. However, it opined that barring the screening of Faraaz would be an irreparable loss to the makers, especially when the plaintiffs were unable to demonstrate what loss and injury is caused to them if the movie is released.

Hansal Mehta is an Indian filmmaker who received the National Award in Best Direction for the Rajkumar Rao starrer Shahid (2012).

