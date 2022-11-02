Hansika Motwani – Sohael Khaturiya Wedding: Bollywood and South actress Hansika Motwani, who has been a part of several superhit films, is all set to tie the knot with Sohael Khaturiya soon. On Wednesday, Hansika took to Instagram to post a series of pictures including one that showed her future husband going down on a knee to propose to her in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The pictures also showed the words ‘Marry Me’ made using flowers in the background during the proposal.Also Read - Hansika Motwani to Get Married to Sohail Kathurai in Jaipur - Check Date, Venue, And Details of Pre-Wedding Festivities

In one of the pictures, Hansika looked surprised. She laughed as Sohail held her in another photo. For the proposal, Hansika wore a white dress and transparent heels. Sohail opted for a white shirt under a black jacket and pants and wore white shoes. Hansika, who posted a series of five pictures of the proposal, wrote, "Now and Forever".

Several top celebrities have been congratulating Hansika ever since she put out the post. Actresses Anushka Shetty, Khushbu, DD, Esha Gupta, and Sriya Reddy were among those who congratulated the actress on Instagram.

WHO IS SOHAEL KHATURIYA?

Hansika Motwani’s longtime partner and a prosperous businessman Soheal Khaturiya have been dating since a long time. Entrepreneur Sohael Khaturiya owns the popular garment brand, Avant. The two have worked together on event planning in 2020. Talking about their wedding, it will take place in Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on December 4. According to reports, Hansika’s pre-wedding festivities will begin on December 2. The event will kick off with a Sufi night. Mehendi and sangeet ceremonies will happen on December 3.