Hansika Motwani in Sharara Set Make Dreamy Entry For Sufi Sangeet Night With Sohael Khaturiya – Watch Viral Clip

Hansika Motwani will tie the knot withbusinessman Sohael Khaturiya on December 4 in Jaipur.

Hansika Motwani, who recently returned from her bachelorette party in Greece, will exchange the wedding knots with businessman Sohael Khaturiya on December 4 in the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding festivities are in full swing. The soon-husband and wife-to-be made a dreamy entry at the Sufi night ahead of D-day. Sohael Khaturiya shared the video from their festivity and captioned it, “Dreamy Entry ……..@ihansika #nowandforever #sohaelkhaturiya #ihansika.” Hansika Motwani made jaws drop in a blingy ethnic attire and statement-making, heavy jewellery. Sohael, on the other hand, wore a heavy white sherwani with mirror work on it.

Hansika Motwani’s fans showered immense love on the couple. They dropped heart and heart-eye emojis for them. Several users wished them congratulation and showered countless blessings. For the unversed, Sohael proposes to Hansika Motwani in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris last month. The actor dropped pictures from their magical day and wrote “Now and forever.”

The couple kickstarted their wedding festivities with ‘Mata Ki Chowki’ followed by Mehendi and Haldi. The pictures from the celebration went viral, where Hansika opted for a gorgeous red and yellow-coloured ethnic attire, while Sohael wore a peach and cream-coloured sherwani. The bride-to-be also had a fun time with her bridesmaids in Greece for her bachelorette.

Hansika Motwani started her career as a child artist with TV shows like Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Son Pari, and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She also played a significant part in the movie Koi Mil Gaya, starring Hrithik Roshan. Additionally, she has acted in a number of Telugu movies, such as Singam II and Velayudham, among several others.

