Hansika Motwani’s Mother Demanded Rs 5 lakh Per Minute From Ladkewale Sohael Khaturiya at Wedding

Hansika Motwani's Mother Demanded Rs 5 lakh Per Minute From Ladkewale on Actor's Wedding- Here's Why

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya‘s wedding was a grand affair that made headlines across the country. The couple got married in December 2022 at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan with just their close friends and family in attendance. Now fans are getting a glimpse of their celebrations on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar. In the latest episode of Hansika’s web series, Love Shaadi Drama, her mother Mona Motwani was seen demanding the groom’s family members to pay Rs 5 lakh to her for being late to the ceremonies.

Hansika Motwani’s mother was upset with ladkewale Sohael’s family as she was seen complaining about them. She said, “I have a humble request to make. Kathuriyas are people who are very late and Motwani’s are very punctual. If you come late today, you must pay me Rs 5 lakh for every minute of delay. I make this request because the inauspicious hour is between 4:30 pm to 6 pm So I request if you could come a little early,” Mona said.

In the episode, we saw Hansika describing her fer feeling when she saw Sohael waiting at the mandap. “It hit me so hard and I was like ‘I am getting married to the love of my life.’ It was the best feeling. Things are getting real. I am getting married. I don’t know how to explain it. And it was just something so different and I broke down,” she said.

Sohael Khaturiya is a Mumbai-based businessman who also works as a designated partner for Hansika Motwani’s event management firm. He is an entrepreneur, and also owns a textile firm that has been exporting clothing globally since 1985.

