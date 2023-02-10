Home

Entertainment

Hansika Motwani Opens up on Facing ‘Sexist’ Remarks For Breaking Sohael Khaturia’s First Marriage

Hansika Motwani Opens up on Facing ‘Sexist’ Remarks For Breaking Sohael Khaturia’s First Marriage

Hansika Motwani recently opened up on facing 'sexist' remarks for breaking Sohael Khaturia's first marriage.

Hansika Motwani Opens up on Facing 'Sexist' Remarks For Breaking Sohael Khaturia's First Marriage

Hansika Motwani Opens up on Facing ‘Sexist’ Remarks: Hansika Motwani had a fairytale wedding with her beau Sohael Khaturia. The couple are now elated with the new phase in their lives. Hansika recently opened up about facing negative trolling on social media. The actress danced to romantic songs and peppy dance numbers at her wedding. Hansika is known for her works as a child artist in films like Hrithik Roshan starrer Koi…Mil Gaya and Raveena Tandon-Manoj Bajpayee starrer Jaago. Now, in her new show streaming on Disney+Hotstar, the actress revealed about the allegations levelled against her by online trolls based on rumours by entertainment tabloids and portals. Love Shaadi Drama, that is based on Hansika-Sohael’s wedding festivities narrates the behind-the-scenes story of the couple before and after their marriage.

HANSIKA MOTWANI REACTS TO SEXIST REMARKS FROM TROLLS

Sohael reacted to the news articles blaming Hansika for his failed marriage with his ex-wife Rinky. Hansika was close friends with the couple, so the gossip mills went rife with their speculations, Sohael said, “The news that I was previously married came out and it came out in a wrong light. It came out as if the breakup was because of Hansika, which is absolutely untrue and baseless.” Hansika also opined, “Just because I knew the person at that time doesn’t mean it was my fault. I have nothing to do with this. Because I am a public figure, it was very easy for people to point at me and make me the villain. This was a price I pay for being a celebrity.” Her husband further stated, “I was first married in 2014 and that marriage lasted for a very short time. But just because we have been friends and someone saw pictures of her attending my wedding, is why this speculation started.”

You may like to read

Hansika made her Bollywood debut with Himesh Reshamiya’s Aap Ka Suroor (2014).

For more updates on Hansika Motwani and Love Shaadi Drama, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.