Home

Entertainment

Hansika Motwani parts ways with Sohael Khaturiya after 4 years of marriage

Hansika Motwani parts ways with Sohael Khaturiya after 4 years of marriage

Actor Hansika Motwani and entrepreneur Sohael Khaturiya have decided to go their separate ways after four years together.

Separation news involving actor Hansika Motwani and businessman Sohael Khaturiya has drawn wide attention across entertainment circles. Their marriage which once attracted massive public interest has now officially come to an end after court approval. Both individuals chose to move forward in life after facing several personal differences during relationship.

The legal process concluded in Mumbai where family court granted divorce through mutual consent. News quickly spread across social media platforms as fans reacted with surprise. While marriage lasted several years both sides eventually decided that separation would allow them to focus on individual paths.

Court grants divorce by mutual consent

Family court in Bandra Mumbai officially granted divorce after reviewing petition filed by both parties. Legal proceedings revealed that couple began facing serious compatibility issues not long after wedding. Differences related to personality lifestyle choices and outlook gradually created tension inside relationship.

Actor was represented by advocate Adnan Shaikh during legal process. According to details shared in court, both individuals initially attempted to adjust with each other after wedding yet disagreements slowly increased with time.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Why Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya separated?

Documents presented before court indicated conflicts happened frequently even during small everyday matters. Continuous disagreements made it difficult for both individuals to maintain peaceful married life. People close to couple including relatives friends and family members reportedly tried to encourage reconciliation.

Despite those efforts situation did not improve. Both individuals eventually realised differences were deep rooted rather than temporary issues. After careful consideration they agreed to end marriage through mutual consent rather than prolong conflict.

Separation timeline and legal details

Court records confirmed that couple had already been living separately since July 2 2024. This period of separation allowed both sides to reflect before taking final legal step. Later necessary affidavits were submitted confirming joint decision to dissolve marriage.

One notable aspect of case involved actor decision to waive any financial claim. Hansika Motwani reportedly refused to seek alimony which simplified legal proceedings further.

More about Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya

Marriage ceremony between Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya took place in December 2022 at historic Mundota Fort in Jaipur Rajasthan. Wedding featured elaborate rituals grand celebrations and extensive coverage across entertainment media.

Before marriage both individuals were known to share friendship circle. Sohael had previously been married to Rinky Bajaj who was said to be known to Hansika as well. Reports also mentioned friendship between Sohael and Hansika brother before wedding.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.