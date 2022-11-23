Inside Pics: Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya Begin Pre-Wedding Function With Mata Ki Chowki

Check out these inside pictures from the pre-wedding ceremony of Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya as they organise a 'Mata Ki Chowki' function with their families.

Hansika Motwani-Sohail Kathuriya’s wedding: Actor Hansika Motwani is all set to tie the knot with her longtime beau and friend Sohael Kathuriya. The actors’ family kickstarted the pre-wedding functions with a Mata Ki Chowki on Tuesday evening. The pictures of Hansika and Sohael from the same function are now going viral on social media.

For the family event, the bride-to-be chose to wear a bright red saree with mirror work while the groom-to-be matched his outfit in his red kurta. The couple posed for some happy pictures with the family as they enjoyed the evening with their close friends. In the photos shared by her fan clubs, Hansika is seen looking pretty in the red saree with a sparkly silver border and a matching red sleeveless blouse.

She wears a statement bangle in one hand and ties ‘mata ki chunri’ in another hand. Hansika styles her red saree with a sleek Kundan neckpiece and a small Kundan maangtika.

CHECK OUT INSIDE PICTURES FROM HANSIKA MOTWANI-SOHAEL KHATURIYA’S PRE-WEDDING FUNCTION:

Hansika will be tying the knot with Sohael on December 4 at the 450-year-old Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. The couple’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jaipur will begin on December 2 with a Sufi Night, followed by an elaborate Sangeet and Mehendi function on the next day. The families will organise a casino-themed after-party on the wedding night and a polo match the next day. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Hansika’s wedding!