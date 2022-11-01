Hansika Motwani wedding details: Seems like the industry is going to witness another celebrity wedding this year. Actor Hansika Motwani, who is more popular in the South Indian film industry, is reportedly tying the knot with her longtime friend Sohail Kathuria. The planning is all done and the preparations have begun for a big fat Indian wedding to take place in Rajasthan in December.Also Read - Hansika Motwani is The Sexy 'Mermaid' in The Maldives, Check Out Her Stunning Pics

HANSIKA MOTWANI’S WEDDING VENUE AND DATE

As per various media reports, Hansika and Sohail will be tying the knot at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur on December 4 in the presence of their family members and close friends. It is going to be a few days' choc-o-block wedding calendar for Hansika and Sohail.

HANSIKA MOTWANI-SOHAIL KATHURIA’S PRE-WEDDING FESTIVITIES

The pre-wedding functions are expected to begin on December 2 in Rajasthan. It is believed that the families have decided on having a Sufi night to give it a soulful start. This will be followed by Mehendi and Sangeet functions on December 3, leading to the big shaadi day on December 4. The couple's Haldi ceremony will take place in the morning hours on the same day. Their pheras will take place in the evening followed by a casino-themed after-party at night.

HANSIKA MOTWANI’S JAIPUR WEDDING DETAILS

Hansika and Sohail’s families have also decided on including a friendly polo match on some day during the pre-wedding festivities. While everything has been kept under wraps for now, an official announcement for the fans and the media is expected to be out soon.

Hansika and Sohail have been dating each other for quite some time. Sohail is a Mumbai-based businessman and has been Hansika’s business partner for a long time. The two grew close to each other over the years and they reportedly share a best friends-like equation. We wish them the best for the future as we gear up to cover their wedding festivities soon!