Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 25: Neem Karoli Baba biopic eyes Rs 50 crore as Yash’s Toxic fails to maintain momentum

Hanuman Ansh continues to attract audiences in its fourth week. The spiritual biopic is gradually moving towards a notable milestone as competition from other releases shapes the theatrical landscape.

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Neem Karoli Baba biopic holds steady as Yash’s Toxic loses steam (PC: Twitter)

Some films take off from the very first show while others need time to find their audience. Hanuman Ansh appears to belong to the second category. The Neem Karoli Baba biopic started its theatrical journey on a very modest note but its fortunes changed considerably in the third and fourth weeks. Strong word-of-mouth appears to have played an important role in bringing more viewers to cinemas. As the film enters the latter part of its theatrical run it has crossed an important milestone in India. The latest numbers also show that the film continues to draw attention even as Yash’s much-awaited Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups struggles to maintain the momentum expected from it.

Hanuman Ansh Day 25 box office collection

Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 5.50 crore net in India on its 25th day according to the latest Sacnilk figures provided. The film recorded the collection across 6,587 shows with overall occupancy reported at 22%. The fourth Monday figure marked a significant drop from Sunday when the film collected Rs 12.75 crore. Despite the decline the film has maintained a surprisingly strong run compared with its opening weeks.

The total India net collection has now reached Rs 45.63 crore while the India gross collection stands at Rs 53.82 crore. This puts the film within touching distance of the Rs 50 crore net mark.

Hanuman Ansh box office collection day-wise

Day 1: Rs 0.10 crore

Day 2: Rs 0.20 crore

Day 3: Rs 0.30 crore

Day 4: Rs 0.10 crore

Day 5: Rs 0.13 crore

Day 6: Rs 0.13 crore

Day 7: Rs 0.12 crore

Week 1: Rs 1.08 crore

Day 8: Rs 0.04 crore

Day 9: Rs 0.08 crore

Day 10: Rs 0.08 crore

Day 11: Rs 0.05 crore

Day 12: Rs 0.05 crore

Day 13: Rs 0.05 crore

Day 14: Rs 0.05 crore

Week 2: Rs 0.40 crore

Day 15: Rs 0.15 crore

Day 16: Rs 0.85 crore

Day 17: Rs 2.20 crore

Day 18: Rs 1.25 crore

Day 19: Rs 2.35 crore

Day 20: Rs 1.50 crore

Day 21: Rs 2.10 crore

Week 3: Rs 10.40 crore

Day 22: Rs 6.25 crore

Day 23: Rs 9.25 crore

Day 24: Rs 12.75 crore

Day 25: Rs 5.50 crore

How did Hanuman Ansh turn its box office around?

The film had a difficult beginning. It collected only Rs 10 lakh on its opening day and managed Rs 1.08 crore during its first week. The second week was even slower with an overall collection of Rs 0.40 crore.

The major change arrived during the third week. After collecting Rs 0.85 crore on Day 16 the film jumped to Rs 2.20 crore on Day 17. Its third-week total eventually reached Rs 10.40 crore. Social media discussions and positive word-of-mouth helped the film gain visibility at a time when its theatrical run could otherwise have faded.

The momentum became even more noticeable during the fourth weekend. The film earned Rs 6.25 crore on Day 22 followed by Rs 9.25 crore on Saturday. Sunday brought its biggest single-day collection so far with Rs 12.75 crore.

Hanuman Ansh budget and story

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is based on the life and spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba who was popularly known as Maharaj-ji. The story follows a grieving boy who searches for God after losing his mother. The biographical drama stars Shobhinaw Satyaa as Neem Karoli Baba and Vihaan Shedge as his younger self.

The cast includes Chandan Anand, Nikhil Dubey, and Purnima Tiwari, with Anil Rastogi and Mannish Chaudhary in key supporting roles. The film was reportedly produced on a budget of around Rs 1.75 crore to Rs 2 crore. It arrived in theatres on August 7 2026.

What happened with Yash’s Toxic?

Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups arrived with considerable anticipation but its theatrical journey has reportedly not matched the expectations surrounding the film. The movie received a mixed to poor response from sections of critics and audiences and has struggled to maintain the momentum expected from a major star-led release.

Against that backdrop Hanuman Ansh has managed to become an unusual box office story. Its slow start made the later surge difficult to predict. With its India net collection now at Rs 45.63 crore the film is moving closer to the Rs 50 crore milestone.